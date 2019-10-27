1 Turnover generated by Notre Dame’s defense in its three October games. The one occurred during the 52-0 romp versus Bowling Green (Oct. 5) on an interception by senior safety Jalen Elliott. The Irish had zero in both the 30-27 win over USC (Oct. 12) and then in the 45-14 loss to Michigan — even though Michigan’s 14 turnovers coming into the contest were 109th in the country. Notre Dame also did not commit any turnovers versus the Trojans when just one might have done it in, but it had two versus the Wolverines.

Tony Jones Jr. and the Notre Dame ground game was out-rushed 303-47 during a rainy night. (Lon Horwedel)

6 Head coaches since the 20th century, at least to our knowledge, who have defeated Notre Dame at two different schools, with Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh now joining that exclusive company. He also defeated the Fighting Irish in 2009 and 2010 at Stanford, and he was the starting quarterback for Michigan in 1985 and 1986 during two other victories. Howard Jones (Iowa and USC), Johnny Majors (Pitt and Tennessee), Dennis Erickson (Miami and Oregon State), Nick Saban (Michigan State and Alabama) and Todd Graham (Tulsa and Arizona State) are the other five to achieve the feat.

11 Straight defeats by Notre Dame against a top-20 rated team on the opponent’s home turf, following this defeat to Michigan. The streak began with a 41-30 loss at No. 17 Michigan in 2013, and continued that season at No. 8 Stanford (27-20), in 2014 at No. 2 Florida State (31-27) and No. 11 Arizona State (55-31), in 2015 at No. 11 Clemson (24-22) and No. 13 Stanford (38-36), in 2016 at No. 12 USC (45-27), in 2017 at No. 7 Miami (41-8), and in 2019 at No. 3 Georgia (23-17) and at No. 19 Michigan (45-14).

16-16-1 Record Notre Dame and Michigan have against each other since the series was renewed on an almost annul basis since 1978. With the two schools not scheduled to meet in football again until 2033-34 — unless some unforeseen events occur before then — the 33-game series after a 34-year hiatus from 1944-77 ended in a deadlock.

Notre Dame’s longest winning streak during that time was four (1987-90), while Michigan’s was three (2009-11). Fighting Irish head coach Brian Kelly is 3-4 against the Wolverines.

20 Consecutive games Notre Dame had not allowed an opponent to score more than 30 points, which led the nation entering the Michigan game. The Wolverines not only tallied 45 to end the streak but also continued their habit of prolific scoring against the Irish at home. With its fifth straight win at home against Notre Dame (and eighth in the last nine dating back to 1997), It marked the fifth straight time Michigan tallied at least 35 points at home versus Notre Dame since 2007 while averaging 39.4 points. It won by scores of 38-0 (2007), 38-34 (2009), 35-31 (2011) and 41-30 (2013) prior to the 45-14 outcome this year.