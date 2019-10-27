The day following a 45-14 loss to Michigan, Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly spoke to the media on what his team needs to do to improve, the injury to running back Tony Jones and more.

Notre Dame Head Coach Brian Kelly talking to his players on the sidelines against Michigan (Lon Horwedel)

On what the team needs to improve upon this week: Kelly: "I think more than anything else, it's controlling the line of scrimmage. We weren't able to control the line of scrimmage, so it's a physicality that we have to get back and we've had it. We did not have it in this game, and for us to improve our lot as it relates to winning football games, we have to be able to bring a physicality to our play and we'll be working on that this week."

On if the team will pick up the tempo in practice this week as they prepare: Kelly: "No, not necessarily. I think physicality is a mindset. Our players have had it before. They know what it's like. We've got to get them back to that identity. We'll meet with our team here tomorrow and we'll begin working on getting them back to truly who they are as a football team because they weren't that team last night." On converting poorly on third downs: Kelly: "We work on third down all the time. There weren’t many highlights offensively, including third-down conversions. I think we converted our first couple of third downs and that was probably it for most of the night, a lot of three and outs. So third down really was part and parcel of the whole night. "We'll continue to work on our third-down efficiencies. It's 11 players. It's blocking. It's catching the ball. It's quarterback decisions. It's a little bit of everything when you're talking about third-down conversions. It's staying out of third and long. We gotta work on all of those things to be better at third down."