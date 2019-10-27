Perhaps in the coming days and weeks some pertinent big-picture Notre Dame football items will be answered as they arise. Will the coaching staff continue to stay the course with senior Ian Book, who has a fifth year of eligibility in 2020, or will sophomore Phil Jurkovec, who arrived with more accolades and potentially a higher ceiling, be integrated into the lineup?

Michigan imposed a physicality in its 45-14 win that Notre Dame could not match. (Photo by Lon Horwedel)

Can running back Jafar Armstrong be effective this year, or did the abdominal surgery in September take something away that he can't regain this fall? Why did junior receiver Michael Young decide he wants to transfer right in the heart of the season when Notre Dame had been, at the time, still in playoff contention? What happened to the defense where its four esteemed captains — ends Julian Okwara and Khalid Kareem, and safeties Alohi Gilman and Jalen Elliott — have not been as effective as projected?

For now, though, while beginning preparations for a 5-2 Virginia Tech that has won three straight and is coming off a bye, there is one centralized priority this week that will dictate the fortunes of the rest of this season: Physicality During Michigan’s 45-14 victory over the Irish on Saturday night, the Wolverines didn’t even seem interested in passing the ball in the rain and wind, completing only 3 of 8 passes for 30 yards through the first three quarters, and at one point running 18 straight plays that weren’t a pass. Michigan out-rushed Notre Dame by an embarrassing 303-47. “More than anything else is controlling the line of scrimmage," said Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly in his Sunday teleconference on what he wants to see improved. “It's about the physicality that we have to get back. We've had it. We did not have it in this game and for us to improve our lot, as it relates to winning football games, we have to be able to bring a physicality to our play — and we'll be working on that this week." In its previous contest, Notre Dame itself romped for 308 yards in a 30-27 win versus USC, which is in the driver’s seat to win the Pac-12 South. The Irish also demonstrated a physicality during a 23-17 loss at then No. 3 Georgia and a 35-20 win versus Virginia. “Physicality is a mindset and our players have had it before,” Kelly said. "They know what it's like. We've got to get back to that identity. We'll meet with our team here tomorrow and we'll begin working on getting them back to truly who they are as a football team, because they weren't that team last night.”



The big-picture questions, including whether Notre Dame can now get to a Big Six bowl, are impertinent to an operation that until last night trailed only Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State and Oklahoma the past two-and-a-half years in winning percentage among the 65 Power 5 Conference schools.

"This is a team that has a lot of pride, won a lot of football games,” Kelly said. “…So, how do you really want to be defined? By the play that you had that people saw on national television? There's a lot that these young men want to put forth this weekend. “Short term goals are really what is most important right now … It won't be on playoffs and not being in the playoffs, and bowl games and things like that. That's not really high motivating factors. "What's a high motivating factor is playing football the right way.”

PERSONNEL ITEMS