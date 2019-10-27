Offense: WR Chase Claypool

In a game where Notre Dame gained just 164 yards of total offense, it’s hard to pick an offensive MVP, especially when many of those yards came in garbage time. Claypool finished the game with two catches for 42 yards but both were impressive plays along the sidelines that extended drives. He also had a catch or two called back due to offensive penalties, including one that was negated due to Liam Eichenberg getting flagged. His most important catch set up Notre Dame’s first touchdown — which came in the third quarter — the team’s only sign of life since the very beginning of the game.

Defense: DL Jamir Jones

No one on the Notre Dame defense played well. In total, the Irish allowed 45 points and 437 total yards against a Michigan team that had been offensively stagnant all season. With that said, Jamir Jones continues to show flashes since stepping in due to Daelin Hayes’ season-ending injury. He picked up his fourth sack of the year and forced a fumble that resulted in a big loss for the Michigan offense. In total, he had four tackles, which was tied with Khalid Kareem for the most tackles by an Irish defensive lineman.

Special Teams: P Jay Bramblett