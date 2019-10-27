News More News
Notre Dame Drops to No. 16 In AP, Coaches Polls

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
@Andrew Mentock
Staff Writer

After a 45-14 road loss to Michigan, Notre Dame falls to No. 16 in the AP and Coaches polls.

This is the first time the Irish have been outside of the top 10 in either poll this season.

Notre Dame plays on the sidelines against Michigan (Lon Horwedel)

Two Notre Dame 2019 opponents moved up in both polls.

Georgia is now ranked No. 8 in the AP and No. 7 in the Coaches.

After Michigan's victory over Notre Dame, the Wolverines are now No. 14 in the AP and No. 15 in the Coaches.

Of all non-ranked teams, Navy is receiving the second most votes in both polls.

Other 2019 opponents receiving votes in at least one of the two polls are USC, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

