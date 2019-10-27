After a 45-14 road loss to Michigan, Notre Dame falls to No. 16 in the AP and Coaches polls. This is the first time the Irish have been outside of the top 10 in either poll this season.

Notre Dame plays on the sidelines against Michigan (Lon Horwedel)

Two Notre Dame 2019 opponents moved up in both polls. Georgia is now ranked No. 8 in the AP and No. 7 in the Coaches.