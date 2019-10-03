Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 3
Notre Dame Was Too Good To Pass Up For 2020 Big Matt Zona
BGI VIDEO: Irish Players Okwara, Young, Patterson, and Owusu-Koramoah Speak
Notre Dame In MLB: Counsell Overcomes Adversity, Leads Brewers To Playoffs
Notre Dame-Bowling Green: Avoiding The Unthinkable
Brian Kelly's Plan Finally Comes Together
Irish Opponent Notebook: Loeffler Raves About Notre Dame Recruiting, Team
Caleb Offord On Notre Dame Commitment, Oklahoma Offer, More
Four-Star Pass Rusher Williams Talks Notre Dame; Potential Visit?
Lucky Charms: Thoughts On Will Shipley: Potential New 2020 DB Recruits
Brian Kelly in an interview with @BGInews over the summer:— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 2, 2019
"I love Notre Dame, I’m not going anywhere. I have vetted out the NFL. It’s not where I want to go." pic.twitter.com/ZLEl64xlKr
This is a major problem @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/oqfzNNJS6J— Derrek Hamilton (@hoops527dh) October 2, 2019
GOLD Standard#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatFalcons pic.twitter.com/7Yu9uLXDSx— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 2, 2019
Coming soon...see what it’s like to be @TonnJoness for a week.#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatFalcons pic.twitter.com/F0U4GtTn1f— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 2, 2019
.@NDFootball commit @xavierwatts6 = 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/aq2otkxkDU— Hudl (@Hudl) October 2, 2019
Morning workout, many more to come @SixZeroAcademy #IrishBouNDXX @CoachMikeElston @Coach_Lea ☘️🏈 pic.twitter.com/R6yieo7KMO— Aidan Ikaika Keanaaina KAY-AW-NAH-EYE-NAH (@AidanAkfootball) October 2, 2019
Congratulations to Michael Mayer @MMayer1001, the LaRosa's MVP Of The Week! #GoColonels@CovCathColonels @CovCathFootball @Colonels_ @LaRosasPizza https://t.co/HEf4uBgZ9v pic.twitter.com/nRoRJ4MZqL— CCH Football Alumni (@CovCathFBAlumni) October 1, 2019
Tag a friend and tell us why you should get 🎟 to Saturday’s @NDFootball game vs. Bowling Green! ⤵️— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) October 2, 2019
✅ Tag a friend for a chance to win TWO TICKETS
✅ Or buy 🎟 securely on @VividSeats
➡️ https://t.co/6AibhU0xHS
We'll choose a winner Thurs. at 5 p.m. ET!#GoIrish #BeatFalcons pic.twitter.com/7SyWkOleDc
Boise State vs. Notre Dame? -- Idaho Statesman
Notre Dame Football: Revisiting the Pain of the Brian VanGorder Experience -- UNHD
Bowl Projections: Where are the Irish heading? -- FIW
No. 9 Notre Dame looks inward as it faces a familiar defensive scheme -- NBC Sports
