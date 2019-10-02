BGI VIDEO: Irish Players Okwara, Young, Patterson, and Owusu-Koramoah Speak
Four Irish players were available to the media this week: defensive end Julian Okwara, wide receiver Michael Young, rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and center Jarrett Patterson. They touched on preparing to play a significant underdog in Bowling Green, overcoming injury, how they played against Virginia and more.
JULIAN OKWARA
MICHAEL YOUNG
JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH
JARRETT PATTERSON
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.