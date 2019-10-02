News More News
}
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 08:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

BGI VIDEO: Irish Players Okwara, Young, Patterson, and Owusu-Koramoah Speak

Andrew Mentock • BlueAndGold
@Andrew Mentock
Staff Writer

Four Irish players were available to the media this week: defensive end Julian Okwara, wide receiver Michael Young, rover Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and center Jarrett Patterson. They touched on preparing to play a significant underdog in Bowling Green, overcoming injury, how they played against Virginia and more.

JULIAN OKWARA

MICHAEL YOUNG

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

JEREMIAH OWUSU-KORAMOAH

JARRETT PATTERSON

----

Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.

• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.

• Like us on Facebook.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}