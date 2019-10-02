Notre Dame-Bowling Green: Avoiding The Unthinkable
In the midst of a massive rebuild under first-year head coach Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green State University is a 45-point underdog for its contest at Notre Dame on Saturday.
That is the largest margin in its history, eclipsing the 40.5 at Ohio State in 1997 (the Falcons did cover the spread by losing only 44-13).
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news