News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-02 11:09:03 -0500') }} football Edit

Notre Dame-Bowling Green: Avoiding The Unthinkable

Lou Somogyi • BlueAndGold
Senior Editor

In the midst of a massive rebuild under first-year head coach Scot Loeffler, Bowling Green State University is a 45-point underdog for its contest at Notre Dame on Saturday.

That is the largest margin in its history, eclipsing the 40.5 at Ohio State in 1997 (the Falcons did cover the spread by losing only 44-13).

Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish have progressed to where shocking upsets are more in the past.
Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish have progressed to where shocking upsets are more in the past. (Mike Miller)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}