Notre Dame extended an offer to pass rush specialist Jeremiah Williams, a 6-foot-4, 215-pound four-star class of 2021 recruit from Birmingham (Ala.) Ramsay, on Sept. 25.

The Irish joined the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, and others on the offer list of the nation's No. 189 overall prospect and No. 15 outside linebacker.

Notre Dame defensive line coach Mike Elston extended the offer to Williams.

