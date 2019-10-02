Despite losing his best player — the reigning National League MVP — Christian Yelich — Sept. 10, Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell made the MLB postseason as the second wild card team with a regular-season record of 89-73. Yelich was arguably having a better season this year than during his 2018 MVP campaign. He led the NL in batting (.329), on-base percentage (.429), slugging percentage (.671) and OPS (1.100), and slugged a career-high 44 homers.

Former Notre Dame Baseball player and current Milwaukee Brewers Manager Craig Counsell (Photo: Benny Sieu, USA TODAY Sports)

After Yelich suffered a fractured kneecap, Counsell made sire to meet with his players in the following days to let them know their season was not lost. “I think Craig understands when it is appropriate to deliver a message,” Brewers general manager David Stearns told The Athletic. “He has a good feel for when his voice should be heard or when players can take care of it themselves or when other voices need to be heard. At the appropriate time, he made sure his voice was heard.” Counsell guided Milwaukee to 13 wins in the next 15 games to secure a playoff spot. That surge helped the Brewers go 20-7 in September to erase a 5.5-game deficit to the Chicago Cubs in the National League wild-card race. Along the way, the bullpen posted an MLB-best 3.01 ERA and while the team received key contributions from rookies Keston Hiura and Trent Grisham.

Milwaukee played at Washington in the do-or-die NL wild card game Oct. 1. The resilient Brewers built an early 3-0 lead with a pair of home runs of Nationals ace Max Scherzer, but dropped a heartbreaker when an error by Grisham in the bottom of the eighth inning allowed the winning run to score during a three-run rally in a 4-3 defeat.

“These baseball seasons are sacred,” Counsell told the assembled media after the tough defeat. “You think that you don’t get many of them, and you don’t get many chances like this. “I’m so proud of the way we battled and the urgency that we played with and how together we became, better than anybody thought we could be.” Over the last three seasons, Counsell has led the Brewers to an overage of 90 wins with a .559 winning percentage while posting one division title and two playoff berths. All told, he has posted a 405-381 record (.515 winning percentage) since taking over as the Brewers’ manager during the 2015 season.

