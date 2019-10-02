Notre Dame has its second commitment of the 2020 recruiting class, as big man Matt Zona from Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic pledged to the Fighting Irish on Monday.

"Since I've been a kid, I've always dreamed about playing at a high level school like Notre Dame," Zona said. "It was really hard to say no to that opportunity."

He announced his pledge the day after he got back from his two-day trip to South Bend.

"I got on campus and fell in love with the place," Zona said. "What they have there is truly incredible with all of the facilities, athletics, and academics. I just felt comfortable there. Everyone told me that when you take visits, you'll know the place you want to be at, and that's the feeling I got there."

