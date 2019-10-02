News More News
Lucky Charms: Thoughts On Will Shipley: Potential New 2020 DB Recruits

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer shares his thoughts on elite 2021 running back target Will Shipley after seeing him live last week, and has scoop on potential new defensive back recruits to keep an eye on.

The latest Notre Dame Fighting Irish recruiting scoop.
