Lucky Charms: Thoughts On Will Shipley: Potential New 2020 DB Recruits
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer shares his thoughts on elite 2021 running back target Will Shipley after seeing him live last week, and has scoop on potential new defensive back recruits to keep an eye on.
Click Here to read.
Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.