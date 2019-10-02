All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.

Our captain @shwaggyj , is the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week for his outstanding performance vs Virginia. #GoIrish ☘️ #BeatFalcons pic.twitter.com/qyB2bnziLT

RT if you're ready to be back at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday! #GoIrish ☘️ #BeatFalcons @OvieOghoufo pic.twitter.com/4kFJ0dnADQ

Our guy @CoachDeDario breaks down #NotreDame 's offense & defense vs. Virginia, with the help of PFF Defense: https://t.co/WKLA6yAplG Offense: https://t.co/INusDncvCe pic.twitter.com/DLaViTB2sB

QB @tylerbuchner has a total of 2167yds and 28TDs thru 5 games. It’s absolutely incredible watching these guys bring this offense to life!! https://t.co/1Khxpmw5Cs

"I am apart of all that I have met" - Alfred Tennyson ☘️ pic.twitter.com/xJcd0DYALu

Are there more pros than cons in a possible Ian Book return to Notre Dame in 2020? -- SB Tribune

How Notre Dame Can Get More Explosiveness Out Of The Passing Game -- UNHD

Poll of Notre Dame Football Fans Shows Continued Confidence in Irish Program -- OFD

Welcome Back To South Bend, Brian VanGorder -- STS