Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 2
Seen On Blue And Gold
Notre Dame Becomes A Favorite For WR Andrel Anthony
Irish In The NFL: When Former Notre Dame Players Go Against One Another
Pro Football Focus: Notre Dame Offense Vs. Virginia
Notre Dame 2021 QB Commit Tyler Buchner Is Dominating
Lou’s Confessions: Two-Tight-End Look Could Be Boon For Notre Dame Offense
Pro Football Focus: Notre Dame Defense Vs. Virginia
Offensive Position Group Grades: Up-And-Down Day For The Irish
PODCAST: The Other Sideline — Bowling Green
HOOPS: Local Four-Star Guard Blake Wesley Talks Notre Dame
Lucky Charms: Notre Dame Commit Locked In For Official Visit
Tweets Of The Day
Our captain @shwaggyj, is the Chuck Bednarik Award Player of the Week for his outstanding performance vs Virginia. #GoIrish ☘️ #BeatFalcons pic.twitter.com/qyB2bnziLT— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 1, 2019
Your Nose Guard and D Tackle representing! @AidanAkfootball @NDFootball @CoachMikeElston pic.twitter.com/6eCT1IMS0S— Gabriel Rubio (@GabeRubio68) October 1, 2019
RT if you're ready to be back at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday!#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatFalcons @OvieOghoufo pic.twitter.com/4kFJ0dnADQ— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 2, 2019
Our guy @CoachDeDario breaks down #NotreDame's offense & defense vs. Virginia, with the help of PFF— BlueandGold.com (@BGInews) October 1, 2019
Defense: https://t.co/WKLA6yAplG
Offense: https://t.co/INusDncvCe pic.twitter.com/DLaViTB2sB
QB @tylerbuchner has a total of 2167yds and 28TDs thru 5 games. It’s absolutely incredible watching these guys bring this offense to life!! https://t.co/1Khxpmw5Cs— Danny Mitchell (@CoachD_Mitch) October 1, 2019
What a view 😍#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatFalcons pic.twitter.com/UstIrtinQU— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 1, 2019
"I am apart of all that I have met" - Alfred Tennyson ☘️ pic.twitter.com/xJcd0DYALu— Daelin Hayes (@DaelinHayes_IX) October 1, 2019
Video Of The Day
Headlines
Are there more pros than cons in a possible Ian Book return to Notre Dame in 2020? -- SB Tribune
How Notre Dame Can Get More Explosiveness Out Of The Passing Game -- UNHD
Poll of Notre Dame Football Fans Shows Continued Confidence in Irish Program -- OFD
Welcome Back To South Bend, Brian VanGorder -- STS
