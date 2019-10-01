Lou's Confessions: Two-Tight End Look Could Be Boon For Notre Dame Offense
If college football were played on a 20-yard field, Notre Dame’s offense would fall into the first-tier category.
Among 130 Football Bowl Subdivision teams, the Fighting Irish are among only eight that have a perfect 100-percent scoring rate once they reach the opponent’s 20-yard line, or inside it. They join LSU, Penn State, Iowa and North Carolina among the 65 Power 5 Conference schools in that department.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news