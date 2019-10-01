With more than 25 Notre Dame alums on NFL rosters, it’s gotten pretty easy to turn on the TV on Sunday and catch up with a former Irish Star. This is exciting for fans, who get tor reminisce with some of their favorite players and see how they’ve progressed at the next level. But this process can also be somewhat tumultuous when former players go against one another.

Photo Courtesy of Niners Wire, USA Today.

Two Sundays ago, five former Notre Dame players were on the field together in the Houston Texans 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers. For the Texans, Will Fuller started at wide receiver and Nick Martin started at center. Opposite of Martin on the defensive line for the Chargers were defensive end Isaac Rochell and defensive tackle. Linebacker Drue Tranquill also participated in the game on special teams.

While there weren’t any embarrassing moments for anyone on either side, that certainly can happen. Another matchup between former Irish players took place that weekend when the San Francisco 49ers hosted the Pittsburgh Steelers. For much of the game, defensive end Stephon Tuitt of the Steelers was lined up across right tackle Mike McGlinchey of the 49ers. While the 49ers won the game 24-20, there were plays where Tuitt overmatched his former Irish teammate and ended up with a big sack.

Stephon Tuitt was unblockable Sunday. Well on his way to having a career year. Makes quick work of McGlinchey on this sack. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/0gVnLQLckn — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 23, 2019

“I was having flashbacks of freshman year scout team with Tuitt,” McGlinchey said, who played one year with Tuitt in 2013, said on the Brian Kelly Radio Show. “They played the same [defense] that Coach Diaco use to run.” The good news is that after the game, both walk off the field friends and former teammates again. “He’s a great guy,” McGlinchey said. “We talked for a little bit after the game.” This upcoming Sunday, there could be a similar matchup when Tuitt takes on the left tackle Ronnie Stanley and the Baltimore Ravens. A few other October NFL matchups that will cause former Notre Dame players to line up across from one another on the field are Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings on Sunday, Oct. 20, Lions vs. New York Giants on Sunday, Oct. 27, and Miami Dolphins vs. Steelers on Monday, Oct. 28.

Former Notre Dame Football Players In The NFL Week Four Recap

Here is how former Notre Dame players fared during week four of the NFL season: • Miles Boykin (Played at Notre Dame from 2015-18), WR, Baltimore Raven: Reeled in three passes for 32 yards and a touchdown in the 3-1 Ravens 40-25 loss to the 2-2 Cleveland Browns. His longest reception of the day was for 18 yards and he made a diving catch in the middle of the end zone for his touchdown… On the season, Boykin has five receptions for 48 yards and two touchdowns. Tweet: https://twitter.com/CardsGonePro/status/1178371430720913410 • Sheldon Day (2012-15), DL, San Francisco 49ers: Was idle this week. The 3-0 49ers will take on the 2-2 Cleveland Browns on Monday Night… Day has four total tackles on the season. • Tyler Eifert (2009-12), TE, Cincinnati Bengals: Was targeted five times and had two catches for 27 yards in the 0-4 Bengals 27-3 loss to the 1-3 Pittsburg Steelers… Eifert has 11 catches for 81 yards and one touchdown on the season. • Matthias Farley (2011‑15), DB, New York Jets: Was idle this week. The 0-3 Jets will play the 2-2 Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday… Has not played a defensive snap since being picked up by the Jets at the end of the preseason. • Will Fuller (2013-15), WR, Houston Texans: Snagged three receptions on six targets for 23 yards in the 2-2 Texans’ 16-10 loss versus the 2-2 Carolina Panthers. His longest catch of the day went for 12 yards… Has 14 receptions for 183 yards and no touchdowns.

• J.J. Jansen (2004-07), LS, Carolina Panthers: Participated in 36.1 percent of the 2-2 Panther’s special teams snaps in their 16-10 road win over the 2-2- Houston Texans … He has played in every game this season. • TJ Jones (2010‑13), WR, New York Giants: Played just five offensive snaps in the 2-2 Giants 24-3 win over the 0-4 Washington Redskins. On special teams, Jones was the punt returner and had two fumbles. … On the season, he has three receptions for 38 yards and a touchdown, but his job may be in jeopardy once fellow former Irish wide receiver Golden Tate gets back from suspension.

• DeShone Kizer (2014-16), QB, Oakland Raiders: Did not play during the 2-2 Raiders’ 31-24 road win over the 2-2 Indianapolis Colts… Has yet to see game action since joining the team at the end of the preseason. • Julian Love (2015-18), CB, New York Giants: Was active this week for the 2-2 Giants’ win over the Redskins. He played on 12 special teams snaps… He has yet to play a defensive snap on this season.

• Nick Martin (2011-15), OL, Houston Texans: For the fourth game in a row, he played 100 percent of the offensive snaps at center in Texans’ loss to the Panthers.

• Zack Martin (2009-13), OL, Dallas Cowboys: Particpatied in 100 percent of the team's offensive snaps in the Cowboys 12-10 loss to the New Orleans Saints. • Mike McGlinchey (2013-17), OL, San Francisco 49ers: The 3-0 49ers were idle this past weekend. In their next game, they will take on the Cleveland Browns at home on Monday night. • Quenton Nelson (2014-17), OL, Indianapolis Colts: Was named to the Pro Football Focus Team of the Week for his performance in the Colts’ loss to the Raiders. Per PFF, he allowed three hurries, with no sacks or hits on the quarterback, in 54 pass-blocking snaps. He earned an 83.1 PFF run-blocking grade for his work in the ground game. • Romeo Okwara (2012-15), DE, Detroit Lions: Made two total tackles and had half a sack in the 2-1-1 Lions’ 34-30 home loss to the 4-0 Kansas City Chiefs … On the season, he has nine total tackles, half a sack and a forced fumble. • C.J. Prosise (2012-15), RB, Seattle Seahawks: Carried the ball three times for four yards and a touchdown in the 3-1 Seahawks’ 27-10 win to the 0-3-1 Arizona Cardinals … On the season, he has eight receptions for 51 yards and nine carries for 16 yards and a touchdown. • Isaac Rochell (2013-16), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Had one sack in the 2-2 Chargers 30-10 win over the 0-4 Miami Dolphins. That was his only tackle of the game… On the season, he has three total tackles and one sack. • Kyle Rudolph (2008-10), TE, Minnesota Vikings: Hauled in the only pass thrown his way for a 12-yard reception in the 2-2 Vikings’ 16-6 loss to the Chicago Bears… On the season, he has five receptions for 32 yards and no touchdowns. • Harrison Smith (2007-11), S, Minnesota Vikings: Notched four tackles in the loss to the Bears … On the season, he has 24 total tackles, one forced fumble, an interception and four pass deflections. • Jaylon Smith (2013-15), LB, Dallas Cowboys: Registered nine tackles (seven solo), a sack, two tackles for a loss and a quarterback hit in the loss to the Saints … Tied for tenth in the NFL in tackles with 36. • Durham Smythe (2013-17), TE, Miami Dolphins: Was not targeted in the Dolphins loss to the Chargers, but he did play the most snaps of any tight end on the team with 37. On the season, he has one reception for 24 yards.

Notable #Dolphins offensive snap counts from Week 4 (52 plays):



Kenyan Drake - 28

Mark Walton - 13

Kalen Ballage - 8



Preston Williams - 43

DeVante Parker - 43

Jakeem Grant - 22



Durham Smythe - 37

Mike Gesicki - 26

Nick O’Leary - 24#LACvsMIA #FinsUp — PFF MIA Dolphins (@PFF_Dolphins) September 30, 2019

• Ronnie Stanley (2012-15), OT, Baltimore Ravens: Played in 100 percent of the offensive snaps in the Ravens’ loss to the Browns. • Golden Tate (2007-09), WR, New York Giants: Serving a four-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs and has yet to play. • Jerry Tillery (2015-18), DT, Los Angeles Chargers: Played 50 percent of the defensive snaps for the Chargers, had two solo tackles and half a sack. This was his first career sack…. On the season, he has four total tackles.

• Drue Tranquill (2014-18), LB, Los Angeles Chargers: Registered 10 defensive snap and three solo tackles and played on 43.5 percent of the special team snaps in the Chargers win… He has five solo tackles on the season.

• Stephon Tuitt (2011-13), DE, Pittsburgh Steelers: Registered just one tackle for the 1-3 Steelers in their win over the Bengals, but Per Next Gen Stats, Tuitt pressured the quarterback nine times... Tied for ninth in the NFL in sacks (3.5) and tied for fifth in tackles for loss (six). He has 13 total tackles on the season.

The @steelers pass rush was too much for Andy Dalton and the Bengals offense (sacked 8 times). Five different Steelers defenders finished with multiple QB pressures:



Stephon Tuitt: 9

T.J. Watt: 6

Cameron Heyward: 4

Bud Dupree: 2

Javon Hargrave: 2#CINvsPIT | #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/YcTul8rp0d — Next Gen Stats (@NextGenStats) October 1, 2019