South Bend (Ind.) Riley class of 2021 shooting guard Blake Wesley grew up nearby Notre Dame, so landing an offer from the Fighting Irish in July was a big moment for the 6-foot-5, 180-pounder.

"I didn't know they were going to offer me," Wesley said. "I went to a camp and they offered me right after my game. I was surprised and excited."

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey offered the four-star prospect, who ranks as the No. 91 overall recruit and No. 25 shooting guard per Rivals.

