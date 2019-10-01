HOOPS: Local Four-Star Guard Blake Wesley Talks Notre Dame
South Bend (Ind.) Riley class of 2021 shooting guard Blake Wesley grew up nearby Notre Dame, so landing an offer from the Fighting Irish in July was a big moment for the 6-foot-5, 180-pounder.
"I didn't know they were going to offer me," Wesley said. "I went to a camp and they offered me right after my game. I was surprised and excited."
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey offered the four-star prospect, who ranks as the No. 91 overall recruit and No. 25 shooting guard per Rivals.
