News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-01 17:57:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

HOOPS: Local Four-Star Guard Blake Wesley Talks Notre Dame

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
@BGI_MikeSinger
Recruiting Insider

South Bend (Ind.) Riley class of 2021 shooting guard Blake Wesley grew up nearby Notre Dame, so landing an offer from the Fighting Irish in July was a big moment for the 6-foot-5, 180-pounder.

"I didn't know they were going to offer me," Wesley said. "I went to a camp and they offered me right after my game. I was surprised and excited."

Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey offered the four-star prospect, who ranks as the No. 91 overall recruit and No. 25 shooting guard per Rivals.

Get a FREE 60-day trial and four FREE copies of the BGI digital magazine using promo code Irish60

Top 100 recruit Blake Wesley has visited Notre Dame a couple of times since landing an offer from the Fighting Irish
Top 100 recruit Blake Wesley has visited Notre Dame a couple of times since landing an offer from the Fighting Irish
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}