La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School quarterback Tyler Buchner is on a tear to start his junior season. The Notre Dame class of 2021 quarterback pledge has thrown for 1,595 yards with 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions on 83-of-125 passing, good for a QB rating of 139.1. Buchner has also added 50 rushes for 572 yards and nine scores. In total, Buchner has gained 2,167 yards and 28 touchdowns in just five games. Buchner averages 433.4 all-purpose yards and 5.6 touchdowns per game.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder had an absolutely unreal game in September, as threw for 465 yards and five touchdowns on 24-of-36 passing, while also rushing for 295 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. His total of 760 yards was just one yard shy of the best all-time single-game performance in California. "The tape is phenomenal," Rivals analyst Adam Gorney said. "He can sit in the pocket and dissect defenses, but when the pressure comes, Buchner has phenomenal presence to feel it, escape it, keep his eyes down the field and find open receivers. Even when he's rushed, Buchner stays composed and relies on his athleticism.