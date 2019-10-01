Notre Dame 2021 QB Commit Tyler Buchner Is Dominating
La Jolla (Calif.) The Bishop's School quarterback Tyler Buchner is on a tear to start his junior season.
The Notre Dame class of 2021 quarterback pledge has thrown for 1,595 yards with 19 touchdowns and just three interceptions on 83-of-125 passing, good for a QB rating of 139.1. Buchner has also added 50 rushes for 572 yards and nine scores.
In total, Buchner has gained 2,167 yards and 28 touchdowns in just five games. Buchner averages 433.4 all-purpose yards and 5.6 touchdowns per game.
The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder had an absolutely unreal game in September, as threw for 465 yards and five touchdowns on 24-of-36 passing, while also rushing for 295 yards and four touchdowns on 20 carries. His total of 760 yards was just one yard shy of the best all-time single-game performance in California.
"The tape is phenomenal," Rivals analyst Adam Gorney said. "He can sit in the pocket and dissect defenses, but when the pressure comes, Buchner has phenomenal presence to feel it, escape it, keep his eyes down the field and find open receivers. Even when he's rushed, Buchner stays composed and relies on his athleticism.
"Overall, he's a playmaker whether it's throwing a deep ball or getting away from pressure or on designed runs. I do worry about the level of competition because it is weak, but the kid can play and he has the talent to adjust to the game speeding up on the next level."
Buchner committed to the Fighting Irish over the likes of Alabama, Arizona State, Georgia, Michigan, Nebraska, Oregon, and others.
He is ranked as the No. 65 overall player, No, 8 pro-style quarterback, and No. 5 recruit in the 2021 class.
Watch Buchner's midseason junior tape below.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.