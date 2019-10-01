East Lansing (Mich.) class of 2021 wide receiver Andrel Anthony visited Notre Dame when the Fighting Irish hosted New Mexico on Sept. 14.

The 6-foot-2, 165-pounder camped at Notre Dame just three months before his visit, and he was hoping to land an offer from the Irish. He didn't expect to earn the offer soon after his visit.

"It was definitely a surprise," Anthony said. "I didn't think it was coming that soon, but I was very excited that it happened."

