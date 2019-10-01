* Vince DeDario contributed to the reporting and analysis included in this article

The Irish had a balanced day on offense against the Cavaliers, producing 165 yards through the air and 178 on the ground for a total of 343 yards. Still, Notre Dame struggled on offense in several facets. The offensive line was average at best when it came to run blocking and Ian Book seemed to regress a little, seeming frequently flustered.



Ian Book moving outside of the pocket (Andy Visockis).

By looking at each offensive player’s Pro Football Focus grade and the number of snaps they played, Notre Dame averaged a 67.2 overall rating. One issue with this overall offensive grade is that Book’s struggles have a more significant impact on the team’s productivity than any other position on the field (more on his performance shortly). Therefore, the grade should probably be lower than what it is. Offense Overal PFF Grade: 67.2 - "Average"

QUARTERBACK

Areas Where Book Stood Out Positively Ian Book — Because only one quarterback played in this game for the Irish, I will focus on what Book did well in this section. While his overall performance was subpar, people forget that Book completed his first seven passes of the game and looked good coming out of the gate. That included a deep drag to Chris Finke for a 28 yard gain.

A lot of people are being critical of Chris Finke's play thus far, but he did have one big catch on early on against Virginia #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/0GbBjfaEXA — Andrew Mentock (@AndrewMentock) October 1, 2019

He also hit Cole Kmet 37 yards down the field on a corner route in the second quarter but after that, Book seemed indecisive.