PODCAST: The Other Sideline - Bowling Green
BGI Football Analyst Vince DeDario is joined by Sports Editor Brandon Shrider as they discuss the Bowling Green Falcons as they are set to come to town this coming Saturday at Notre Dame Stadium at 3:30. Topics discussed are the drama at the quarterback position and the return of defensive coordinator Brian VanGorder to Notre Dame.
