Blue And Gold Newsstand: October 15
All the latest news about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish athletics.
Seen On Blue And Gold
The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting
2021 OL Dellinger Enjoys Notre Dame Visit, Meeting Irish Commits
Notre Dame's Jonathan Doerer Achieves Unique Kicking Feat
Notre Dame-Michigan To Meet At Night Again
Commit Tracker: How Notre Dame Pledges Performed Over The Weekend
PODCAST: Irish Huddle - USC Recap
Notre Dame Visit Stands Out For 2022 WR Tyler Morris
Defensive Grades: Ends Apply Pressure, PFF Wrong About Bilal, Bracy
Tweets Of The Day
🚨 KICKOFF TIME 🚨— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 14, 2019
No. 8 Notre Dame vs No. 16 Michigan
📆 October 26, 2019
🕗 7:30pm EST
📍 Michigan Stadium
📺 ABC#GoIrish ☘️ #BeatWolverines pic.twitter.com/PL2bF0smoz
Tyler Buchner has accounted for 3,105 yards and 44 touchdowns to lead Bishop’s to a 7-0 record this fall. Pretty impressive numbers by the #NotreDame 2021 QB pledge.— Mike Singer (@BGI_MikeSinger) October 14, 2019
Happy Birthday, @JDoerer_11! 🎁 🎂 🎉 #GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/OGkb16ifc0— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 14, 2019
Back where it belongs (for the third-straight year)! 🤗#GoIrish ☘️ pic.twitter.com/aDPQ6Y8CNb— Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) October 14, 2019
An @NDFootball bye week?— The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) October 15, 2019
Just means we get TWO weeks to use our favorite hashtags. 🏈☘️#GoIrish #BeatMichigan pic.twitter.com/EJMTSnyexc
Video Of The Day
Headlines
If it's all but over for Clay Helton at USC, who's next? -- Yahoo! Sports
Reggie Bush and his Terrible, No Good,Very Bad Notre Dame Thought -- FIW
Things We Learned: Schemes, more than players, propel No. 8 Notre Dame to win over USC -- NBC Sports
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.