{{ timeAgo('2019-10-14 07:54:33 -0500') }}

2021 OL Dellinger Enjoys Notre Dame Visit, Meeting Irish Commits

Mike Singer
Recruiting Insider

Clarkston (Mich.) class of 2021 offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger made his way to Notre Dame to see the Fighting Irish defeat the USC Trojans 30-27 on Saturday night.

The highlight of Dellinger's visit to Notre Dame was getting to know some of the other Irish commits.

"That was actually the best part," Dellinger explained. "In talking to the other offensive line commits, they told me why they decided to commit to Notre Dame and why it's the best fit for them. It has the academics and also great football."

Notre Dame remains a top school for 2021 OL Garrett Dellinger
