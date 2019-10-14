Notre Dame’s Oct. 26 game at Michigan has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC, it was announced Monday. TV networks are required to inform teams 12 days in advance if they are picked to play in prime time.

While the No. 8-ranked and 5-1 Fighting Irish will have a bye this weekend, the No. 16-ranked and 5-1 Wolverines will be at No. 7 Penn State this Saturday — also a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time on ABC.

Michigan’s most recent trip to Penn State in 2017 resulted in a 42-13 defeat, but the Wolverines then administered their own 42-7 blowout on the Nittany Lions last year in Ann Arbor. A victory by the Wolverines this Saturday would not only drop Penn State behind the Irish but also boost Notre Dame’s strength of schedule and lend extra buzz to the Oct. 26 matchup.

Interestingly, this will be the ninth time the Notre Dame-Michigan game will be played in prime time — and the home team is 8-0 in such contests, with the Fighting Irish 6-0 and the Wolverines 2-0.