Notre Dame-Michigan To Meet At Night Again
Notre Dame’s Oct. 26 game at Michigan has been set for 7:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ABC, it was announced Monday. TV networks are required to inform teams 12 days in advance if they are picked to play in prime time.
While the No. 8-ranked and 5-1 Fighting Irish will have a bye this weekend, the No. 16-ranked and 5-1 Wolverines will be at No. 7 Penn State this Saturday — also a 7:30 p.m. kickoff time on ABC.
Michigan’s most recent trip to Penn State in 2017 resulted in a 42-13 defeat, but the Wolverines then administered their own 42-7 blowout on the Nittany Lions last year in Ann Arbor. A victory by the Wolverines this Saturday would not only drop Penn State behind the Irish but also boost Notre Dame’s strength of schedule and lend extra buzz to the Oct. 26 matchup.
Interestingly, this will be the ninth time the Notre Dame-Michigan game will be played in prime time — and the home team is 8-0 in such contests, with the Fighting Irish 6-0 and the Wolverines 2-0.
Notre Dame’s first-ever night game at home was against Michigan in the 1982 season opener, a 23-17 victory. The Irish also won under the lights at home in 1988 (19-17) en route to their most recent national title, 1990 (28-24), 2012 (13-6), 2014 (31-0) and 2018 (24-17).
Michigan defeated Notre Dame the last two times it hosted head coach Brian Kelly’s teams at night: 2011 (35-31, after trailing 24-7 entering the fourth quarter) and 2013 (41-30).
Michigan has a four-game winning streak at home against Notre Dame and is 7-1 against it in The Big House since 1997.
