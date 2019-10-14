In the first half, the three-man front kept the Trojan's pass-heavy offense out of the endzone, but that changed in the second half.

Often using a three-man front, the Notre Dame defense did its job well enough for the Irish to get a 30-27 win over rival USC.

On all four second-half offensive possessions, USC scored. This included three touchdowns and a field goal.

As it may have seemed, this did not come from the Trojans deciding to run the ball more. USC running backs carried the ball a combined 27 times during the game, and just 12 of those came in the second half. The Trojans did, however, produce a higher average yard per carry, with 5.6 yards per attempt in the first half compared to 7.3 yards per attempt in the second.

The biggest difference between the first and second half appeared to be a lapse in pass coverage, some of which can be attributed to fewer defenders than usual rushing the passer.

Still, the defense had a disruptive day, despite USC protecting the ball and never turning it over.

By looking at the Pro Football Focus grade for each regular defensive rotation player and the number of snaps they played, the defense averaged a 63 rating.

Offense Overal PFF Grade: 63 - "Average"