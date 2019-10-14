Lucky Charms: Nuggets From The Road; Latest On Spindler
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on a pair of 2021 four-star prospects in DE Cade Denhoff from Lakeland (Fla.) Christian and OL Rocco Spindler from Clarkston (Mich.) in tonight's Lucky Charms.
Click Here to read.
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @BGI_MikeSinger, @CoachDeDario and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.