The Gold Standard: Latest Intel On Notre Dame Recruiting

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Blue & Gold Illustrated recruiting insider Mike Singer has the latest on Ohio State graduate transfer Isaiah Pryor, nuggets from Notre Dame's huge recruiting weekend, scoop on where the coaches will be recruiting during the bye week, and insight on new 2021 receiver commit Lorenzo Styles from his head coach.

The Latest On Ohio State Safety Transfer Isaiah Pryor

