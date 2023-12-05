A day after winning college football’s most coveted award for a defensive player, Notre Dame senior safety Xavier Watts’ biggest preoccupation Tuesday was how to take the next steps to improve his game — as well as his life outside of football. And not necessarily with where that will all unfold. “I feel like, personally, I have a lot more to grow as a player,” the newly anointed Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner said on a late-afternoon Zoom call with the media. “I mean, I felt like this season was kind of just like a coming-out party. I feel like I have a lot more to still show as a player.” Whether the converted wide receiver and nation’s leader in interceptions (7) shows that as a fifth-year player for the Irish next fall or wades into the 2024 NFL Draft pool, the 6-foot, 204-pound Omaha, Neb., product is still pondering. But he confirmed Tuesday that he’s opting into No. 16 Notre Dame’s Dec. 29 Sun Bowl date in El Paso, Texas, with 19th-ranked Oregon State (8-4).

Advertisement

Related Content

“I just kind of want to play football regardless,” Watts said of his decision. “I mean, even if I was maybe to decide to go to the draft, I think I'd probably lean toward wanting to play in the game anyway, because it's like your last time around all the same guys that you're going to be with, the last time as [a player for the] 2023 Fighting Irish.” He has already mapped out in his mind what it might look like to be a member of the 2024 rendition, in what would be an overwhelmingly welcome scenario for Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. The Irish (9-3) lose two veteran safeties, nickel Thomas Harper and fellow starter DJ Brown, to expired eligibility, and two more, in senior Ramon Henderson and grad Antonio Carter II, to the transfer portal. The other scholarship safeties set for the 2024 roster are either redshirt freshman or true freshman, though Freeman filled the nickel role earlier this week with the addition of Arizona State grad transfer Jordan Clark. Watts, a visual communication design major with a minor in computing and digital technologies, already had graduated last May, months before his senior football season began. And he’ll finish his first semester of a one-year master’s program in business sports analytics next week. “I think I have five years to finish it,” he said of the master’s degree. “But if I decide to stay out, I’d be done with my master’s in May. And then if I decide to come back, I’ll probably just do like [a] non-degree-seeking [curriculum in the fall] or something like that.” And work as hard on the field as he did as a freshman wide receiver with zero receptions and just two game cameos in 2020, or as an emergency rover/linebacker in early in the 2021 season in a body type short on heft for the position. But never lacking in ambition or resilience. And that’s what makes Watts’ journey to being named college football’s best defensive player so compelling. The journey itself. The struggle. And what it turned into. It’s what college football is all about, or at least used to be. “I just kind of stayed the course and just continued to believe in myself,” Watts said, “and just kind of trusted the coaches in believing that they knew what they were doing in moving me around. Just staying with the process and trying to stay as positive as possible.”

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTY3NjkyMDEyMiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK