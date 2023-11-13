Notre Dame football game at Stanford will be televised on Pac-12 Network
Notre Dame football fans have less than two weeks to figure out how to get access to Pac-12 Network.
That's because Notre Dame's regular season finale at Stanford on Nov. 25 will be televised for the oft-criticized, difficult-to-access network. The Pac-12 Conference announced the television schedule Monday. The No. 20 Irish (7-3) and Cardinal (3-7) will play in Stanford Stadium with a kickoff time of 7 p.m. EST.
---------------------------------------------------------------
The Notre Dame-Stanford game might be the last live football game televised on the Pac-12 Network as the conference is expected to shrink to just two teams in 2024.
Stanford beat the Irish in Notre Dame Stadium by a 16-14 margin on Oct. 15 of last year. Before the two teams reunite, Notre Dame will host Wake Forest (4-6) this Saturday (3:30 p.m. EST on NBC).
---------------------------------------------------------------
