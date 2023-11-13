Notre Dame football fans have less than two weeks to figure out how to get access to Pac-12 Network.

That's because Notre Dame's regular season finale at Stanford on Nov. 25 will be televised for the oft-criticized, difficult-to-access network. The Pac-12 Conference announced the television schedule Monday. The No. 20 Irish (7-3) and Cardinal (3-7) will play in Stanford Stadium with a kickoff time of 7 p.m. EST.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS