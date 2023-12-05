Ahead of the three-day early signing period starting Dec. 20, Rivals has updated its 2024 recruiting class player rankings with a new Rivals250. Notre Dame football has 11 members of its 2024 recruiting class represented in the new rankings, including one five-star recruit and one debut from an Irish legacy. Six of Notre Dame's commits inside the Rivals250 are offensive players, including four-star quarterback CJ Carr and four-star wide receiver Cam Williams — two of the longest-tenured commits in the class. Inside ND Sports breaks down each of the 11 players and looks at whether they rose or fell in the rankings, their senior season in review and any latest news regarding their commitment.

LB Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

New ranking: Moved up 10 spots to No. 21 overall Season statistics: Viliamu-Asa had 114 tackles including 56 solo and 13 for loss. He also finished with one sack, one interception and three passes defended. Recent visit history: Sept. 23, Oct. 14 and Nov. 19 The latest: Viliamu-Asa received his fifth star from Rivals on Monday and is expected to sign with the Irish in December and arrive on campus as an early enrollee in January.

WR Cam Williams

New ranking: Moved up 15 spots to No. 34 overall Season statistics: Williams totaled 37 receptions, 909 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns as a senior. He also had 30 carries for 468 yards and six touchdowns. Recent visit history: July 30, Sept. 2, Sept. 23, Oct. 14 and Nov. 18 The latest: Williams plans on enrolling in January and feels great about the future under Mike Brown, who is expected to be hired by the Irish as their new wide receivers coach.

OT Guerby Lambert

New ranking: Moved up 23 spots to No. 41 overall Season statistics: None available. Recent visit history: June 2 The latest: Lambert committed to the Irish and offensive line coach Joe Rudolph in September. He has not visited campus for any games this season but is expected to be one of four offensive linemen — along with Peter Jones, Anthonie Knapp and Styles Prescod — to sign with the Irish in December.

QB CJ Carr

New ranking: Moved down 26 spots to No. 49 overall Season statistics: Carr threw for 2,787 yards, 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his final season for Saline. He also rushed for nine touchdowns. Recent visit history: July 30, Sept. 23, Oct. 14 and Nov. 18 The latest: Carr will officially enroll early in January after signing later this month. Inside ND Sports is working to confirm his reported plans to practice with the Irish in bowl preparation.

S Brauntae Johnson

New ranking: Moved down five spots to No. 66 overall Season statistics: Johnson played sparingly on defense and finished with seven tackles including six solo. He had 825 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns while playing quarterback and wide receiver. Recent visit history: Sept. 2, Sept. 23, Oct. 14 and Oct. 28 The latest: Johnson visited the Irish multiple times this season and will play his senior basketball season before enrolling at Notre Dame in June.

RB Aneyas Williams

New ranking: Moved up three spots to No. 144 overall Season statistics: Williams rushed for 1415 yards and 26 touchdowns on 168 attempts. He also had 44 receptions for 816 yards and 17 touchdowns. Williams also returned two punts for touchdowns. Recent visit history: Sept. 16 and Sept. 23 The latest: Williams was visited by running backs coach Deland McCullough last week and is expected to sign with the Irish this month.

DE Loghan Thomas

New ranking: Moved down one spot to No. 190 overall Season statistics: Thomas had over 100 tackles and 9.5 sacks for St. Edward, who won the OHSSA Division I state football championship. He also forced five fumbles and had one fumble recovery Recent visit history: Sept. 16 and Oct. 28 The latest: Thomas is expected to receive an in-home visit from Freeman, defensive coordinator Al Golden and defensive line coach Al Washington this week. He plans on signing with the Irish this month and being on campus in January.

OG Peter Jones

New ranking: Moved down 123 spots to No. 207 overall Season statistics: None available Recent visit history: Sept. 23 The latest: Like Thomas, Jones will have an in-home visit this month before signing and enrolling early in January.

CB Leonard Moore

New ranking: Moved down five spots to No. 208 overall Season statistics: Per MaxPreps, Moore finished with 21 tackles including 13 solo. He also had one interception and two passes defended. Recent visit history: Sept. 23 The latest: Moore visited Notre Dame once this season and is prepared to sign with the Irish later this month.

DE Bryce Young

New ranking: Went from outside the Rivals250 to No. 214 overall Season statistics: Young recorded 97 tackles, including 18 for loss, with 14 sacks, 12 quarterback pressures and three forced fumbles. Recent visit history: Sept. 23 and Oct. 14 The latest: Young had an in-home visit with Notre Dame's staff last week and will begin his Irish career in January as an early enrollee.

RB Kedren Young