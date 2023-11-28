The Notre Dame freshman — who had been so effective through a 3-2 start, averaging 18 points a game — seldom found space anywhere on the Colonial Life Arena floor in Columbia, S.C., as the Irish offense withered miserably in a 65-53 loss in an inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge game on Tuesday night.

The film available on a completely revamped Notre Dame men’s basketball roster may be limited, but it was more than enough for South Carolina to map out an effective defensive plan.

“Right now, we’re easy to guard,” said Irish coach Micah Shrewsberry, who watched his team go 17-for-52 from the floor (32.7%), including 6-for-21 on 3s (28.6%). “When you get physical with us, we wilt. That's an older, stronger, more physical (South Carolina) team, and you know when they held us and grabbed us, you gotta run through that.”

The match for a Notre Dame team with limited game experience was its first true road game, and came in front of a crowd of 15,215.

Even when Burton — who was 2-for-8 from the field and totaled just eight points along with six of the team’s dozen turnovers — found some creases to get the ball inside, he didn’t have much help.

Trying to push the offense through 6-10 sophomore Kebba Njie, who got his first start of the year in his second game back from a hand injury, didn’t help.

He had a couple inches on the Gamecocks’ front, but it didn’t matter as they frustrated him with their heft. He was 0-for-7 from the lane and got to the foul line just once for his two points.

The most production inside came from Tae Davis, who was 5-for-8 from the field and had a career- and team-high 15 points with eight rebounds.

He just didn’t have enough help.

It’s been a surprise 6-0 start for the Gamecocks, whose best win of the early season came against Virginia Tech, 79-77.

They were picked to finish last in the 14-team SEC following last year’s 12th-place finish and 11-21 record overall, and Rivals ranked this year’s recruiting class 44th in the country.

But defensively, the Irish never got 6-2 junior guard Meechie Johnson under control. He went 9-for-15 from the floor (4-for-9 on 3s) and 7-for-8 from the free throw line for a career-high 29-point night, after averaging 14.4 coming into the game.

“We just left our guys on an island to play one-on-one with him, and then we lost him way too many times, or we didn’t have the right matchups,” Shrewsberry said.

The other big point producer for South Carolina was B.J. Mack, a 6-8, 260-pound forward who transferred in from Wofford. He came in averaging 16, and had 17 points, though he was just 1-for-5 on 3s.

Threes are a big part of South Carolina’s game after shooting almost 40% from long distance in the first five games. Against the Irish, the Gamecocks were 19-of-50 from the field (38%) with a 7-for-25 (28%) effort on 3s.