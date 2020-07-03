Recap: Tyler Buchner In Action At Elite 11
La Mesa (Calif.) Helix quarterback and Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner was named to the 2020 Elite 11.
The prospects' high school film and camp performance were weighted equally in the decision. Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams (uncommitted) was named MVP of the event, and here were the quarterbacks who made the Elite 11 in alphabetical order:
Kyron Drones (Baylor), Tyler Macon (Missouri), Drake Maye (North Carolina), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Kyle McCord (Ohio State), Miller Moss (USC), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) Kaidon Salter (Tennessee), Ty Thompson (Oregon) and Brock Vandagriff (Georgia).
“It was a dream come true when you really look at it from the big picture,” Buchner said following the event. “I’m just blessed to be here. I learned a ton and built some really good friendships along the way.
Video Content
Day 1: Warm Up Drills
Day 2: Pro Day
Day 3: Target Challenge
More BlueandGold.com Content
Elite 11: Thoughts On Notre Dame Commit Tyler Buchner From Day One
Elite 11: Notes & Quotes On Notre Dame Commit Tyler Buchner From Day Two
Notes, Quotes & Observations On Tyler Buchner’s Day 3 Elite 11 Performance
Tyler Buchner Shares Thoughts On Elite 11 Experience
Closing Thoughts On Tyler Buchner, Elite 11 Finals
Tweets Of The Week
Tyler Buchner (@tylerbuchner) with an absolute dime on the move #Elite11 @NDFootball pic.twitter.com/WLiqA59jrI— Ronny Torres (@RonnyTorresSS) July 1, 2020
The 2020 Elite 11 🏆— Elite11 (@Elite11) July 2, 2020
Determined by #Elite11 coaching staff - 50% junior season film & performance, 50% camp evaluation & traits.
Listed alphabetically. pic.twitter.com/DRVS5UWLBs
Trent Dilfer on Tyler Buchner: “His [junior] film is as good as I’ve seen in a long time.”— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) July 2, 2020
More from day three of the Elite 11: https://t.co/10F3MsUljT pic.twitter.com/QSsfPIHinj
Strong throw from Buchner here on the RPO part of the gauntlet. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/7IUmgo7bcD— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) July 1, 2020
TB12 is here for @Elite11 Finals Day 3. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/AAHIjLbU0T— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) July 1, 2020
A beautiful pass here by #NotreDame QB commit Tyler Buchner, dropped by his receiver. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/k0YTHkUiIG— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) July 1, 2020
Buchner’s march down he field just wrapped up, and he is now done for the night as that’s the set up for the QBs tonight. He was shaky early but then hit on some really nice ones to finish up. See below@BGInews pic.twitter.com/hUYwPNYOiX— Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) July 1, 2020
----
• Talk about it inside Rockne’s Roundtable
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, Blue & Gold Illustrated.
• Follow us on Twitter: @BGINews, @BGI_LouSomogyi, @Rivals_Singer, @PatrickEngel_, @ToddBurlage and @AndrewMentock.
• Like us on Facebook.