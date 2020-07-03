 Recap: Notre Dame Quarterback Commit Tyler Buchner In Action At Elite 11
{{ timeAgo('2020-07-03 08:05:47 -0500') }} football Edit

Recap: Tyler Buchner In Action At Elite 11

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
La Mesa (Calif.) Helix quarterback and Notre Dame commit Tyler Buchner was named to the 2020 Elite 11.

The prospects' high school film and camp performance were weighted equally in the decision. Five-star quarterback Caleb Williams (uncommitted) was named MVP of the event, and here were the quarterbacks who made the Elite 11 in alphabetical order:

Kyron Drones (Baylor), Tyler Macon (Missouri), Drake Maye (North Carolina), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Kyle McCord (Ohio State), Miller Moss (USC), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) Kaidon Salter (Tennessee), Ty Thompson (Oregon) and Brock Vandagriff (Georgia).

Tyler Buchner was named to the 2020 Elite 11. (Rivals.com)

“It was a dream come true when you really look at it from the big picture,” Buchner said following the event. “I’m just blessed to be here. I learned a ton and built some really good friendships along the way.

Day 1: Warm Up Drills

Day 2: Pro Day

Day 3: Target Challenge

