Tyler Buchner was named to the 2020 Elite 11. (Rivals.com)

“It was a dream come true when you really look at it from the big picture,” Buchner said following the event. “I’m just blessed to be here. I learned a ton and built some really good friendships along the way.

Video Content

Day 1: Warm Up Drills

Day 2: Pro Day

Day 3: Target Challenge

More BlueandGold.com Content

Tweets Of The Week

The 2020 Elite 11 🏆



Determined by #Elite11 coaching staff - 50% junior season film & performance, 50% camp evaluation & traits.



Listed alphabetically. pic.twitter.com/DRVS5UWLBs — Elite11 (@Elite11) July 2, 2020

Trent Dilfer on Tyler Buchner: “His [junior] film is as good as I’ve seen in a long time.”



More from day three of the Elite 11: https://t.co/10F3MsUljT pic.twitter.com/QSsfPIHinj — Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) July 2, 2020

Strong throw from Buchner here on the RPO part of the gauntlet. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/7IUmgo7bcD — Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) July 1, 2020

A beautiful pass here by #NotreDame QB commit Tyler Buchner, dropped by his receiver. #GoIrish pic.twitter.com/k0YTHkUiIG — Mike Singer (@Rivals_Singer) July 1, 2020