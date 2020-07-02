Tyler Buchner's three days at the Elite 11 camp ended with some accolades. Buchner, Notre Dame's quarterback commit, was named to the final Elite 11 Wednesday after the camp ended, one of the highest honors a high school quarterback can receive. The 12 honorees (one extra this year) were selected from the 20 participants who were invited to the finals in Nashville Monday through Wednesday. The Elite 11 were chosen by the competition's coaching staff. Their high school film and camp performance were weighted equally.

Tyler Buchner was named to the Elite 11 Wednesday night. (Rivals.com)