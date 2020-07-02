Notre Dame Commit Tyler Buchner Named To Final Elite 11
Tyler Buchner's three days at the Elite 11 camp ended with some accolades.
Buchner, Notre Dame's quarterback commit, was named to the final Elite 11 Wednesday after the camp ended, one of the highest honors a high school quarterback can receive. The 12 honorees (one extra this year) were selected from the 20 participants who were invited to the finals in Nashville Monday through Wednesday.
The Elite 11 were chosen by the competition's coaching staff. Their high school film and camp performance were weighted equally.
“His film is impressive," private quarterback trainer Greg Holcomb said. "He had a phenomenal seasonal, and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does at Helix (his new high school) because that’s obviously better competition. ... He’s clearly one of the top guys in his class. There were some guys who struggled this week who you would have thought would do better. It’s an interesting environment here because you’re put into situations you’re not used to, but overall he’s just such a talented kid."
Buchner's final day of competition was not his strongest. He finished in the bottom four of the target challenge, a timed drill that tested mobility, endurance and accuracy. His first two days of drills and a march down the field, though, left a stronger impression.
Buchner sought a bump in competition for his senior year and transferred to La Mesa (Calif.) Helix after three years at The Bishop School, a small private school near San Diego.
In 2019, his first year as a starter, he threw for 4,474 yards and 53 touchdowns while running for 1,610 yards and 28 touchdowns. He's the No. 46 overall player in the 2021 class and Rivals' No. 2 dual-threat quarterback. He picked the Irish in March 2019.
Uncommitted five-star quarterback Caleb Williams was named the Elite 11 MVP. Other Elite 11 members were Kyron Drones (committed to Baylor) Tyler Macon (Missouri), Drake Maye (North Carolina), J.J. McCarthy (Michigan), Kyle McCord (Ohio State), Miller Moss (USC), Garrett Nussmeier (LSU) Kaidon Salter (Tennessee) Ty Thompson (Oregon) and Brock Vandagriff (Georgia).
