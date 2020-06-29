 BlueAndGold - Elite 11: Thoughts On Notre Dame Commit Tyler Buchner From Day One
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-29 22:53:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Elite 11: Thoughts On Notre Dame Commit Tyler Buchner From Day One

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

The Elite 11 Finals kicked off in Nashville on Monday night after a three-hour delay due to heavy rain in the area. By the time the camp got going, the rain had completely cleared, and it was a beautiful night.

The quarterback competition at the event truly was elite, and I was impressed with several prospects. Obviously, I had my eyes on Notre Dame quarterback commit Tyler Buchner from La Mesa (Calif.) Helix, so let’s get right into his performance on the day.

Get a FREE 60-day trial using promo code Irish60

Tyler Buchner had a solid overall night on day one at the Elite 11 Finals.
Tyler Buchner had a solid overall night on day one at the Elite 11 Finals.
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}