BlueAndGold - Elite 11: Thoughts On Notre Dame Commit Tyler Buchner From Day One

The Elite 11 Finals kicked off in Nashville on Monday night after a three-hour delay due to heavy rain in the area. By the time the camp got going, the rain had completely cleared, and it was a beautiful night.

The quarterback competition at the event truly was elite, and I was impressed with several prospects. Obviously, I had my eyes on Notre Dame quarterback commit Tyler Buchner from La Mesa (Calif.) Helix, so let’s get right into his performance on the day.