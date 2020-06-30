 BlueAndGold - Elite 11: Notes & Quotes On Notre Dame Commit Tyler Buchner From Day Two
{{ timeAgo('2020-06-30 22:48:11 -0500') }} football

Elite 11: Notes & Quotes On Notre Dame Commit Tyler Buchner From Day Two

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Recruiting Insider
@Rivals_Singer
BlueandGold.com's Mike Singer is live in Nashville to report on La Mesa (Calif.) Helix quarterback and Notre Dame quarterback pledge Tyler Buchner's performance at the Elite 11 Finals in Nashville, Tenn.

Check out his observations and more from day two below.

Tyler Buchner had another solid performance at the Elite 11 Finals.
*** The set-up tonight was different than day one. Yesterday, the quarterback groups rotated to different stations to participate in various drills. For day two, the quarterbacks each had their own time to shine with everyone watching. They had a pro day style session – throwing routes on air to receivers, marching down the field and attempting just about everything on the route tree. Each session for the quarterback lasted about five minutes or so, and then they were done for the night. It was a short window to watch Notre Dame quarterback pledge Tyler Buchner, but overall, it was another solid performance, but not his best, just like last night.

