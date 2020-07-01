Notes, Quotes & Observations On Tyler Buchner's Day 3 Elite 11 Performance
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BlueandGold.com recruiting insider Mike Singer gives his thoughts on Notre Dame quarterback commit Tyler Buchner's day three Elite 11 Finals performance, plus reaction from former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer on the La Mesa (Calif.) Helix signal caller.
*** Day three of the Elite 11 Finals is typically a 7-on-7 Tournament that is in conjunction with the athletes in The Opening, but since the latter event isn’t happening this year, the tournament did not take place. Rather, the quarterbacks went through a timed gauntlet style drill where they had to complete passes through a very small window. If a quarterback’s pass hit the rim of this window, then they had two seconds deducted from their time (a good thing).
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news