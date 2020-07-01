*** Day three of the Elite 11 Finals is typically a 7-on-7 Tournament that is in conjunction with the athletes in The Opening, but since the latter event isn’t happening this year, the tournament did not take place. Rather, the quarterbacks went through a timed gauntlet style drill where they had to complete passes through a very small window. If a quarterback’s pass hit the rim of this window, then they had two seconds deducted from their time (a good thing).