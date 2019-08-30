Omaha (Neb.) Burke wide receiver and Notre Dame commit Xavier Watts had a huge performance on Friday night.

Burke trailed 14-7 heading into the fourth quarter against local foe Lincoln Southeast, but Watts and Co. rallied to score nine points and came out on top 16-14. Burke avoided the upset and hasn't lost a game since November 10, 2017.

For Watts, he caught eight passes for 138 yards and a touchdown, and he had a big performance at defensive back too, recording 10 tackles (seven solo) and two pass deflections.

Watch the full game highlights of the Fighting Irish commit from Gregg Peterson of Husker Online in the video below.