Notre Dame Makes Top 6 For WR Xavier Watts

The Fighting Irish made the cut for Omaha (Neb.) Burke wide receiver Xavier Watts, who announced his top six schools on Monday.

Watts announced a top six of Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Notre Dame, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

Watts recently told Blue & Gold Illustrated that he was ready to trim down his list of schools and commit before the start of his senior season.

Prior to making a commitment, Watts will officially visit Notre Dame. His trip to South Bend is set for June 21, which will be a huge recruiting weekend for the Irish.

There are currently six FutureCast picks for Watts -- three for Notre Dame and three for Nebraska.

Watts first visited Notre Dame for the Stanford game last year, and the Irish offered Watts on January 26. Watts quickly became a priority for Notre Dame's 2020 recruiting class. He returned to Notre Dame in April for an unofficial visit.

Watts is ranked as the No. 2 recruit in the state of Nebraska for the 2020 class.

Notre Dame has one wide receiver commit in the class thus far in five-star wide receiver Jordan Johnson.

