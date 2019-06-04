Key WR Target Watts Looking Forward To Notre Dame OV
Xavier Watts is getting ready to make his final decision.
The three-star wide receiver out of Burke (Neb.) is hoping to pull the trigger by the end of summer and is whittling down his offer list.
“It’s getting to the point where I’m cutting off schools,” Watts said. “I’m really thinking about when I’m going to make a decision. I’m looking to maybe commit before the start of the season.”
