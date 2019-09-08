Notre Dame had to battle Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee, and others to land Omaha (Neb.) Burke wide receiver Xavier Watts, but on July 5, Watts announced his verbal commitment to the Fighting Irish.

Making a summer commitment has allowed him to give his full attention to making another run at a state championship.

"It feels good to get that out of the way," Watts said of the recruiting process. "Now I can just focus on high school -- my schoolwork and my senior season. I don't have to think about where I want to go and all of the texts and calls with coaches. It's really good."

