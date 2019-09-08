News More News
WR Xavier Watts Updates His Notre Dame Commitment

Mike Singer • BlueAndGold
Notre Dame had to battle Iowa State, Michigan, Nebraska, Tennessee, and others to land Omaha (Neb.) Burke wide receiver Xavier Watts, but on July 5, Watts announced his verbal commitment to the Fighting Irish.

Making a summer commitment has allowed him to give his full attention to making another run at a state championship.

"It feels good to get that out of the way," Watts said of the recruiting process. "Now I can just focus on high school -- my schoolwork and my senior season. I don't have to think about where I want to go and all of the texts and calls with coaches. It's really good."

How firm is Xavier Watts with the Irish? He answers that question and much more with BGI.
Being in Husker territory, there was plenty of local pull for him to end up at Nebraska, but his decision to pick Notre Dame was supported by friends and family.

"The closest people to me were really excited for me," Watts said. "People know that I had to do what's best for me."

Watts is just as excited today as he was when he made his commitment a couple months ago about being able to play for Notre Dame.

"I can't wait to get up there, start playing football, and get into school," he said. "I'm excited for the future."

