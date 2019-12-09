Xavier Watts had one heck of a high school career. The class of 2020 Notre Dame wide receiver commit had 2,978 receiving yards and 40 career touchdowns, plus 136 tackles and nine interceptions for Omaha (Neb.) Burke. He helped lead Burke to a perfect 13-0 record in 2018, capped off by a Class A Nebraska state championship. "It was a great four years; I'm glad I went to Burke," Watts said. "The staff is great and it's a great school overall. The football coaches taught me life lessons to help me become better and a tough player. I'm thankful for all of that." Watts, who ranks as the No. 2 recruit in Nebraska and No. 89 receiver in the nation per Rivals, is ready to embark on a new journey. He's been pledged to Notre Dame since the summer, and he's keeping in close contact with his future coaching staff and will move to South Bend in January.

Xavier Watts had an in-home visit with Del Alexander and Brian Kelly last week.

"They've been checking up on me -- texting me and having phone calls every once in a while," Watts said. "I had my in-home visit with Coach Kelly and Coach Alexander. That went pretty well. I've been getting everything ready to enroll early; I just picked my classes. It's getting closer and closer." Getting his coursework planned out for the spring was a surreal moment for the 6-foot, 180-pounder. "It hit me right after I picked them," he said. "I was like, 'Dang, I actually leave in a few weeks. I'm really about to be in college.'" Watts is ready to compete in the spring and hopes to earn some early playing time. "I'm for sure ready. I've been preparing for it mentally," noted Watts. "I'm ready to go out and do what I do. I'm ready to make an impact as soon as I can." His in-home visit last week with Brian Kelly and Del Alexander was a great experience for the Watts' family. "They're so honest and genuine with me," said Watts. "They think I'm a really good talent and want me to make an impact. They're excited for me to come up. We had a good conversation about everything." RELATED: Latest Intel On Notre Dame's Recruiting Travels

Alexander played a big role in Watts' decision to pick the Fighting Irish, and they've grown very close this year.

"It's no more recruiting talk," explained Watts. "We just talk about everything that's going on, making sure I'm prepared to graduate early and staying in contact." Watts will be one of three wide receiver signees in Notre Dame's 2020 class that will put pen to paper next week on National Signing Day Dec. 18. "They're both really good," Watts said of Jordan Johnson and Jay Brunelle. "I'm excited to ball out with them and go through this journey together." Watts has made a handful of visits to Notre Dame as a recruit, including two game day visits. He saw the Irish knock off Stanford in 2018 and was in South Bend for 30-27 triumph against USC in 2019.