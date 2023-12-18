Advertisement

The presence of a captain on offense was notably absent. The Irish are in a state of considerable transition on that side of the football. On Monday, offensive coordinator Gerad Parker left the program to become Troy's head coach. Earlier this month, Wisconsin's Mike Brown was hired as Notre Dame's wide receivers coach to replace a fired Chansi Stuckey. Notre Dame announced Monday that quarterbacks coach Gino Guidugli would serve as offensive coordinator and play caller for the Sun Bowl. Senior analyst Caleb Carbine will coach the tight ends, which was part of Parker's responsibilities. Notre Dame's offense in the Sun Bowl will be without five of its starters from the regular season finale against Stanford last month: Hartman, Alt, right tackle Blake Fisher (NFL), running back Audric Estimé (NFL) and wide receiver Rico Flores Jr. (transfer portal). The offense will also be without four other regular contributors due to transfer portal exits: wide receiver Chris Tyree (Virginia), wide receiver Tobias Merriweather (TBD), tight end Holden Staes (Tennessee) and center Zeke Correll (NC State).