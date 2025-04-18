Chat Transcript: Does Notre Dame's 'development' mantra work in portal era?

Sophomore safety Kennedy Urlacher was the first Notre Dame player to hit the transfer portal during the current 10-day spring window. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Eric Hansen: Welcome to the post-Blue Gold Game/Spring Transfer Portal version of Notre Dame Football Live Chat. And it's 75 degrees in South Bend, wow. Some quick programming notes: ► If you missed the last episode of our aspiring-to-be-viral Notre Dame Football YouTube show, Football Never Sleeps, what are you doing with your life? Seriously, the show keeps its shelf life long after the live presentation, so you can catch up now or later on our YouTube channel. We’ll be back LIVE Monday night at 7 ET for another presentation of Football Never Sleeps. You’ll also want to catch our Postgame Takeaways show from Saturday, to wrapping up the Blue-Gold Game. ► There are a few women's basketball questions and I'm going to defer them to next week when we'll have both a football chat one day and a special women's basketball chat on its own another day.

Advertisement

Related Content

► Also, the Blue-Gold Game was NOT the end of spring football this year. There are additional practices taking place. Head coach Marcus Freeman will have a press conference next Wednesday to wrap up the spring, so stay tuned for our coverage on that. ► Finally, at WSBT Sports Radio 96.1, we’re rolling through a busy and newsy Notre Dame spring football practice season and transfer portal window. Darin Pritchett and I were together this week on Wednesday and Thursday, and each week moving forward on Weekday SportsBeat (960 AM, live streaming at wsbtradio.com). The weekday shows run from 5-6 p.m. ET. You can download all episodes as podcasts. As far as this week's chat … PLEASE include your name and hometown along with your questions. Here are the usual rules …

Eric Hansen: All of them rescinded today, because it's 75 degrees in South Bend, so I'm way more in the mood to be tolerant ... except for whining, 17-part questions and manifestos. With that, I'll open it up for questions. ... Barry: Morning Steve from sunny and warm Cali (Napa). And yes the wine is amazing. Am sure most of the chat will focus on Angeli’s decision, but I was more disappointed that Urlacher left. We get Stroman for a year and lose Urlacher, a high ceiling safety, for 3. How do the coaches balance that tradeoff and stay true to “we will develop talent” mantra? Don’t see it in this case. Thanks for all the fab insights and Go Irish! Eric Hansen: Thank you, and given that you have presented yourself as both Barry and Steve ... or am I Steve? I see evidence that the wine there is amazing. ... I love your question. Kennedy Urlacher's decision to transfer isn't just about Virginia Tech transfer safety Jalen Stroman, it's about all the development going on around him and Stroman and Adon Shuler. Two of the steepest ascents in terms of player development on the entire roster this spring were safeties ... Tae Johnson and Luke Talich. Both bring length and athleticism to the position. So do early enrolled freshmen JaDon Blair (6-5) and Ethan Long (6-3). Urlacher is 5-11, 197 and is a sure tackler and very physical and really valuable on special teams, but is he elite in coverage? Will he ever be elite in coverage? Take Stroman out of it for a second. Is Urlacher a better player than Talich or Johnson? No. Could he be passed by those freshmen and/or June-arriving Brandon Logan? Maybe not by Logan, but the others ... maybe. Now let's add Stroman back in and get to your original question. If Stroman makes the difference between getting to the playoff and/or winning a playoff game, isn't it worth bringing him in? I think ND is getting it right by building primarily with high school recruits. But I think it's foolish to do it ONLY with high school recruits when you can plug a few holes with a transfer. I think we can agree Notre Dame does not beat Penn State on Jan. 9 and play for the national title 11 days later without its transfer class. But you can do both .. develop players and take transfers, and I think the Irish, by and large, have found that happy medium. Jim from Springfield, Ill.: There are some highly regarded receivers and defensive linemen in the spring portal. Unless there are unanticipated transfers out, do you think ND is done shopping? Thanks Eric Hansen: Hi Jim and thank you. At his post-Blue-Gold Game press conference on Saturday, head coach Marcus Freeman said, "We’re not actively seeking to add to our roster. We’re really happy with what we got. If something comes to our attention that we see adds value to our roster and our program, then we have a conversation about it." So translation ... not seeking, BUT if there's a difference-maker they'd talk about it OR if there is an unexpected departure (or more at a certain position group), then they'd rethink their stance. Manny from San Pedro, Calif.: Eric!!!!! I am happy for Steve. He deserves to start somewhere. Hope he finds a great situation. Does his transfer mean Carr is starting or is it still an open competition but Steve was a distant third … also. What’s your favorite Easter candy!?! Reese eggs is only right answer haha Eric Hansen: Manny!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I expect CJ Carr to eventually be named starter, but I believe the competition will continue through the summer and into the start of training camp, and I think that's a fair way to do it. My favorite Easter candy? Gosh anything with Reese's is pretty darn good, no matter what shape it is, but when I was a little kid, my favorite was good old jelly beans. Patrick from Los Angeles: Brilliant article on the former Notre Dame walk-on under Ara. The changes in college football are not all good. It appears that the passing game will be smoother and more dynamic than it has been in a while based on what has been observed and reported. Minchey probably showed the most improvement, and Burress looks like he will force his way on the field as a pass catcher. Do you see a scenario where both Carr and Minchey play in games? Eric Hansen: Thanks for reading and for the feedback on: Peter Schivarelli: The dream and legacy of a Notre Dame football walk-on ... I wondered the same thing while watching the Blue-Gold Game about their possibly being a role for both of those QBs, Carr and Minchey. I would not rule it out. Maybe not every game, but in certain games, I could see Carr as the starter, and Minchey coming in for either a series or two or as a red-zone specialist. I need to see more of both in August before I push my chips into the middle of the table on that, but I think it's worth a look in summer and in camp to see what that might look like. Kevin from Calgary: Eric, happy Good Friday!!! Although it's Friday, it's always good. Shame to see Steve Angeli move on but not a surprise (lets hope Kenny Minchey doesn't follow him). I know we have Blake Hebert as a raw, but capable, third stringer. Do you see any chance the prodigal son completely redeems himself and gets back into the quarterback room. I sort of have a soft spot for Tyler Buchner and could certainly see him as a suitable emergency QB. What do you think? Eric Hansen: Happy Friday and Happy GOOD Friday. I think Tyler Buchner's return, though subtle on the surface, has been good for both him and Notre Dame. So, I don't see him in redemption mode. He was not involved much in the spring football practices we saw, really being full-time with lacrosse. But I do think it makes sense for him to move back to the QB room, and I'd think Marcus Freeman and TB would agree. Initially, Marcus Freeman didn't want that, didn't think it would be a healthy dynamic in 2024. Buchner was willing to accept any role for the good of the team. I think he's earned the chance to move back now, and I don't think it would be disruptive to team chemistry.

Click here to sign up!

Jack from Strongsville, Ohio: Hi Eric. That was one great story about Peter Schivarelli. Very inspirational. I am sure you are getting numerous questions on Steve Angeli. Why do you think he chose to go to the portal now when all indications were the QB battle was a three-man race? On another topic, what home games in your opinion will be night games this season? Thanks as always for your great work. Eric Hansen: Thanks Jack! I haven't spoken to Steve Angeli since his decision, but Marcus Freeman was clear he felt it was best to narrow the race to two QBs for summer/training camp. Angeli also needed to take advantage of the spring portal window or stay put. It opened on Wednesday and only stays open for new submissions until next Friday. And teams looking for portal QBs are making their decisions quickly. So the timing made sense. Without assurances he'd be the starter and having his degree, I full expected this outcome. And I think Angeli will do well at his next stop. As far as potential night games, the two, to me, that make sense are Texas A&M on Sept. 13 and USC on Oct. 18. Ron from Dover, Del.: Hi Eric. Hope you have a Happy Easter. With players like Steve A. and others entering the portal raises a question about the process of getting their degrees. Marcus selling the education at ND and life after football I wonder how from a football stand point players getting their degrees in 3 years may have a negative impact . Now that players can transfer and not sit out you can lose players who you develop as they look to play their last year somewhere else. They in some years maybe players you would want to stay for their last year of eligibility. Curious about thoughts on this. Eric Hansen: Happy Easter, Ron. I get to spend it with family, which is the best part of it. To me the goal is to get your degree, and I think Marcus would say the same thing, Once you have that, you can go get a job outside of football, go to the draft, hit the portal or stay at ND if you have eligibility. Because you've achieved the goal, you should have those options. And grads have never had to sit out a year since they first instituted the grad transfer rule almost 20 years ago. Especially in recent years, I think ND football has benefitted from incoming grad transfers far more than being hurt by outgoing ones. Marie from Atlanta: Hi Eric, happy Easter! Will you be dressing up like the Easter bunny and hiding eggs for all your grandchildren this weekend? Starting with a couple of quick hits from the Blue Gold game: name the player on offense who surprised you the most, the player on defense who surprised you the most, and the true freshman who surprised you the most. Based on what you saw in the game, can you name a couple of players that you think will break out in the fall? Turning to the quarterback battle, what are two things that CJ Carr must improve over the summer to win the job and what are two things that Minchy needs to improve over the summer that would help him win the job? How close do you actually feel the race between them is with 10 being very close and one not being not close at all. Since Angelli will be leaving, Do you see Buchner working his way back into the QB room? I’m getting close to breaking the 17-part question rule so I better stop. Thanks so much for hosting this chat on a weekend we know must be very busy for you. We all really appreciate it. Eric Hansen: Oh Marie, I think me in an Easter Bunny outfit would actually scare those children, so no, that’s not happening in any universe. LOL. And hiding eggs ... yes, they will be hidden in the refrigerator at the price they are these days. But we will find ways to have fun. ... Let's address the Blue-Gold Game surprises ... Kenny Minchey and Scrap Richardson on offense, Karson Hobbs and Ben Minich on defense ... Richardson being the freshman surprise as well, though I'm not necessarily convinced that is something that will show up this fall, for instance with Richardson. Still more of a project. Now Elijah Burress … I think that translates. And I like Cree Thomas' overall body of work this spring, though it didn't necessarily flash in the BGG. As far as breakouts for the fall, I wouldn't want to Junior Jabbie myself and base it one a game that's an intentional mirage. But based on what I saw all spring ... Tae Johnson, Jared Dawson, Elijah Burress perhaps and maybe big comebacks for Jason Onye and Kevin Bauman. ... As far as CJ Carr summer improvement ... more of a continuation of things ... his understanding of the RPO game, his understanding of pre-snaps reads and making those adjustments. ... Minchey needs to improve on consistency in performance, understanding coverages and how to attack them, what the right counterpunch is. Oh gosh, I am horrible at these scales and grade things. I expect CJ to win the job. I'd say it's a 3.84762 on your scale of 1 to 10 (hehe). Mentioned earlier, it makes sense for Buchner to be a QB. There's no playing time for him at WR. If anyone could sneak a 16-parter in, it's you. Based on my emails, the other chatters love your questions. Christopher Kashnig from Madison, Wis.: Eric, do you think Notre Dame will move the walk-on QB to scholarship status? Eric Hansen: Hi Christopher. The whole roster limit question is still tied up in court as of today, so consequently the scholarship question has no clarity either. But let's say it stayed at 85 max, ND is currently at 93 and doesn't have to get down to 85 until the start of fall classes. The max could go as high as 105. But where it is now, ND would be subtracting not adding. I believe the walk-on QB you’re asking about is Anthony Rezac. Tom from Toronto: Hi Eric, just finished our blueberry pancake Friday with Canadian maple syrup, so things are going well today in the Great White North. I was getting ready to thank you for the excellent article on Peter Schivarelli and see that you posted another one today on his connection with the band Chicago. Reading that will be icing on the pancakes. And 75 degrees in South Bend. Can all of these things be omens of more good things in line for ND football? Manny got ahead of me in wishing Steve Angelli well. You had pointed out a few weeks ago that he may have pro football aspirations and it would be good to have two years as a starter to flesh those out, rather than waiting for an opportunity with ND that may never come. I will just thank you again for your excellent work in writing, analysis and predictions. You often make my day. And I loved the insight in Ara's question to Peter as to whether he knew how they counted votes in Chicago? A gem. Thanks again. Eric Hansen: Tom, wow thank you. If you ever want to eat blueberry pancakes in South Bend, I'll find a way to join you. Thanks again.

Bob Rodes from Manchester, Tenn.: Hi Eric. What with the uptick in Greathouse's performance and also that of Faison, as well as the other incoming receivers (and the WRs I've left out) I'm getting the feeling that our WR corps is turning a corner, and will be one of the stronger groups on the team this coming season. Can you comment on that? And I know that we're all expecting Greathouse to shine, but who stands out to you that maybe we're not paying attention to? Eric Hansen: Hi Bob and thanks. To me, I do think there's a potential surge from that group and I feel safe saying it'll be an improvement over last year. How much? I need to see more, specifically more of Faison and Virginia transfer Malachi Fields, who arrives in June. CBSsports.com, for instance, rated Fields as the No. 2 player on the Irish 2025 roster behind only RB Jeremiyah Love and No. 19 in all of college football. That's All-American good if it comes to pass. Again, I need to see it, but I think Fields could be ND's leading receiver in 2025. Micah Gilbert missed all of the contact work this spring with a hand injury/surgery, and I think he has a chance to surge. Elijah Burress is coming ... The real intrigue for me comes from two who were here for spring practice... sophomore Cam Williams and grad transfer Will Pauling. Pauling was limited coming back from an injury/surgery. Williams is a raw talent who's going to break through at some point, I believe. Those two could really lift the collective unit in August and are worth keeping an eye on. 2581/Tony from Lexington, Ky., the Horse Capital of the World ! --- Is Chicago gonna be playing at halftime of a Notre Dame home game this season? It would be nice if ND would honor Pete Schivarelli ! I knew that he had been a walk-on at ND, but until I read your great article, I had no idea that he is part of the statue of Ara at ND Stadium ! ☘🏈🎸🎵☘ Eric Hansen: Hi Tony. I will see Pete in a couple of weeks, so I'll ask him then. He's in the Carolinas with them on tour right now, though we texted this morning. Thanks for the kind words on the articles. One of the most fun projects I've worked on in my career. Privileged that he trusted me to tell his story. Tom F from Kennesaw, Ga.: Eric, first I want to wish everyone a Happy & Blessed Easter!!! My concern is about Christian Gray. He had more ups and downs last year than the Stock Market. IMHO, his focus should be on being consistent as the Good Christian Gray. However, if he is more consistent on the bad side, who do you see taking his spot opposite Leonard Moore?? We have been hearing high praises for many of the other CB's in spring plus a couple of very good ones coming in June!!! Really enjoyed the article and info on Pete Schiverelli. Thank you. Go Irish!!!! Eric Hansen: Happy Easter to you Tom, and thanks for your Facebook comment and insight into the speech class you and Pete took at ND. How cool? To your question, yes up and down is a good way to describe Gary's season and consistency needs to be a big part of 2025, and I think the coaches are confident that will happen. And just based on his talent and personality and inner strength having gotten to know him, I'm a believer he will as well. But there are other options. Karson Hobbs as surged into the depth picture. Really strong spring for the sophomore. Cree Thomas is a very impressive freshman and Mark Zackery IV and Dallas Golden were both rated higher by recruiting analysts, and they arrive in June. So. there are options and depth, and a DBs coach who is elite, and that's a really good place to be. Mike AKA "Mo" from Maumee OH: SOOOO impressed with the talent level displayed in the Spring Game. Assuming all are healthy for the season opener, what is your starting offensive line for the Miami game? What two or three offensive linemen are "next men in"? Eric Hansen: Hi Mike/Mo. Assuming health for everybody is difficult because the Guerby Lambert timetable is a bit fuzzy. So, I am going to not project him as a possible starter on opening night, but maybe later ... but your question is for Miami. So I'll go with Aamil Wagner, Charles Jagusah, Ashton Craig, Billy Schrauth, Antonie Knapp, with Sullivan Absher, Will Black and eventually Lambert next men in. Ced walker Saginaw Michigan aka sagnasty: c.j. carr and kenny minchey did pretty good in the blue & gold game this will be a very interesting quarterback battle in training camp God Bless this football team here come the irish trust the process the golden standard rally we are nd god country go irish love thee notre dame our mother pray for us Eric Hansen: Thanks for your input, Ced. Robert from Dunedin, Fla.: Just a comment on Steve Angelli transfer. Logically he rode the train as far as he felt it could go. Classy kid, and I think ultimately demonstrates everything ND looks for in a student athlete. Not an end but a new beginning for him. The team he chooses will be much the better to have a player who embodies what sports should be teaching us. Tip of the hat to Coach Freeman as I feel not an easy situation to be in, but I am absolutely certain one that only has his best intentions towards his players. Not an easy thing to do in today's world. Rock on Steve Angeli! Go ND!! Eric Hansen: I agree with all of this. thanks. Mike D from Rochester, N.Y.: Hi, Eric!!! Can you explain the current status of roster limits? I would try to figure this out myself, but it all just makes my head hurt, as it probably does make your head hurt too thanks and have a great weekend. Eric Hansen: Mike D, you give me a question that you think might hurt my head and then say, "Have a great weekend?" Hmmmm. OK, I'll try to avoid the first and enjoy the second. What is being pushed for in this new world of college football is a roster limit of 105. Last year, ND had 118, 85 of whom were on scholarship. If the new roster limit is passed, there are walk-ons who would have to be cut. And if the scholarship limit is raised (schools would have the latitude to do that beyond 85, but how much and how soon is unclear), there might not be any walk-ons. So that should keep your head from hearting, but maybe not your heart, because walk-ons are SUCH a cool part of the fabric of college football, especially at Notre Dame. Which is why I did the Peter Schivarelli story. Ed from Sayville, N.Y.: Happy Easter Eric. Great story on Peter Schivarelli. Quite a story and one that really shows non football life benefits for individuals willing to buck the odds, take the challenge and gain the confidence in future endeavors. Thanks for bringing that one to us. My question centers around Sullivan Absher and specifically about how successful he could be when setting his 6 foot 8 inch frame in pass protection. Is there any concern about blocking what QB1 might be able to see downfield? Eric Hansen: Thanks, Ed. Really appreciate that. Because of the spacing and the passing lanes it shouldn't be a major difference between a 6-5 center, which ND has won with, and a 6-7/6-8 kid. Ashton Craig is 6-5. And the guards are tall too ... Jags is 6-7 and Billy Schrauth 6-4. Sometimes the concern with a taller guy inside is bend. That was something Tosh Baker, for instance, at 6-8 did not show enough of to compete inside for a spot, but Jagusah at 6-7 definitely does. Pat from Philly: With the high school class of '21 graduation approaching (obviously many are playing a 5th year at ND or elsewhere), it seems that group was generally a miss for ND. There won't be a single defensive player drafted - also i guess the optimist holds out hope for a big year from Onye or Rubio. o you think that was a result of COVID Eric Hansen: Hi Pat. I think the 2021 class was a real crapshoot for everyone, because of COVID. And because of the restrictions that came with it, kids couldn't take visits in that cycle, couldn't go to camps, couldn't be evaluated in person or at their schools. Some didn't have senior seasons at all or had abbreviated and/or deferred ones. Chance Tucker had to send a video of himself doing specific drills to seal his ND scholarship offer. The first time Khari Gee visited campus was when he was moving into his dorm in June of 2021. Twenty of the 27 players in that class either transferred, were medical hardships or walked away from football to focus on academics. And a lot of those defections came very early. There are only four players on the 2025 roster from that class — Kahanu Kia, Rubio, Onye and Tyler Buchner, who transferred back from Alabama. Joe Alt, Blake Fisher and Audric Estimé were early draft entries and all got drafted. Mitchell Evans is a likely day 3 pick in this draft, next weekend. There are some very good players who were more recent transfers, including Pat Coogan and Rocco Spindler. So, offensively, there was success. And defensively, probably more misses than hits. That was the cycle right before Marcus Freeman became DC at ND. Mike from Phoenix: Eric, Happy Friday. Who would be on your Mt. Rushmore of former ND players? Maybe your list is best players or favorite players. Best, Hornung, Bradley, Browner, Tim Brown. Favorites, Bettis, Tate, Bryant Young, Watts. As a journalist and alum does it bother you that Ohio state calls themselves THEE and spells it THE? Cheers! Eric Hansen: Mike, I would really have to give that a lot of thought. It's not something that's floating around off the top of my head. And I only get to pick 4? Even if we restricted it to my time covering college football, do you know how old I am and how many players that would entail in the pool? It is a really great question, but one of those that my brain is not wired for. Thanks for submitting your picks … or were you giving me hints as to what mine should be? … As to your second question, it delights me that you are taking advantage, perhaps, of the relaxation for the "no drinking" rule. Otherwise, you would know there's multiple correct pronunciations of the word "The" as it is clearly stated in the Merriam-Webster dictionary:

Len from the Jersey Shore: Hello Eric, a few questions today. Did, or would, Steve Angeli enter the portal if he was told he was legitimately still part of the QB competition, no worse than a legitimate 1/3 chance to be named the starter in August? Or would he enter the portal to give himself a much higher percentage chance to lead a D1 program somewhere else, say greater 50% or greater? I am trying to understand how these players weigh their options. Second multiple part question. Who had a higher high end when recruited, CJ Carr or Billy Schrauth? I know they are different positions. Frankly, Billy S has not hit his expected high level yet. CBS ranked both Charles Jagusah and Ashton Craig in their top 150 players. In limited time, I think a lot of both of their high sides and agree with this ranking. I also like the consistent season Aamil Wagner had. If BIlly S is that good, this line can be special. Will he be? Will CJ? These are two of the players that Eric H likes a lot. So, no one better to ask.Thanks for hosting and have a Happy Easter!!!!!!!!!!!! Eric Hansen: Len, you lively minx, saving all your exclamation points for the very last sentence of your monster question that took more than one screen. Happy Easter to you. I'm going to save mine for the end too. Let's take the Billy Schrauth question on its own first. Players with high ceilings don't always trend toward those at identical speeds ... due to the nature of their position, due to opportunity, due to health, due to culture shock, all kinds of reasons. A case in point as offensive lineman. Tommy Kraemer shined much earlier at ND than Liam Eichenberg, but Eichenberg ended up being the better college player and the better NFL player (and now they're in the real estate biz together and both great guys). Schrauth got lost in details in training camp of 2023, but finished 2024 strong. He played hurt for most of 2024, so I don't think you've seen him at his physical best. I believe he'll play in the NFL, and barring injury this season, I think you'll agree with the version of Schrauth you see on the field this season. We don't use CBS's ratings. We use Rivals. For the players you mentioned, here were their rankings (in different classes): Carr was No. 50, Schrauth 87, Wagner 126, Jagusah 157 and Craig unranked. Will CJ Carr be special? I've been saying that for a while. How soon? Couldn't tell you. Finally, to your first question. There’s no template to make these decisions. Each player is different and even under identical circumstances might not reach the same conclusion. A big factor for Angeli is he will have his Notre Dame degree in hand next month. Thanks for your questions!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Jordan, from Seattle: Eric!!!! What a busy couple of weeks for you - thank you for your tireless coverage of all things Notre Dame. I hope you get a chance to put your feet up or chase the grandkids, or both, soon!!!! Two questions: 1). Who decides which players in a positional group-say linebacker- play in a game, and how much playing time they get? Is it the positional coach, the OC/DC? A combination, or perhaps game situation specific? 2) Do you perceive any downside to cross-training players at multiple positions (say linebackers or OL)? Is there a concern that it creates players who are good at many things but masters of nothing? Thanks for running this chats for us, and for your objective and humorous work. Eric Hansen: Jordan!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Thanks for the compliments and for mentioning my grandkids. They are the six people on this planet that make me smile the most. 1) There is a little gray area on the position group question. There's collaboration discussion in meetings during the week, but on game days, it's usually the position coach. Marcus could overrule, but given everything that's going on in a game, I think he would trust his position coach in most situations. The coordinators might have opinions postgame that become discussions the next week. 2) I think there are positives for some players and not so positives for others, and you as a coach hope it benefits both the player and the team, but sometimes it only benefits the team. I don't know that Rylie Mills benefitted from the bounce back and forth early in his career. I'm not sure Brenan Vernon is. Jury is out on Cole Mullins. I think it probably hurt Tyson Ford. But I think it helped some players -- Tae Johnson is a better safety from having played corner. I think Jaylen Sneed has benefited at linebacker by playing different positions. I think Sullivan Absher will benefit from the cross training. So we can see examples of each. Mike AKA "Mo" from Maumee OH: Hi Eric! Minchey's skill set certainly lends itself for Red Zone play. Can you envision any other use of Minchey, such as lined up as a second running back- will he be a passer...a runner? I'm of course assuming that Carr wins the starting job, but with the two precision passes he completed to TE's in the Spring Game.........wow.......mic drop. Eric Hansen: Hi Mike/Mo. I do not see Minchey being a second running back or third or fourth or fifth or sixth, since they have J-Love, Price, Aneyas Williams, Kedren Young, Gi-Bran Payne and Nolan James Jr. Maybe on a special teams fake? Mike D from Rochester NY: Eric, hope you get a chance to get out and enjoy the 75 degrees!!! I was happy and sad to see Steve A going to the portal. Sad because he’s been a great team-first player and steady backup, happy because he deserves a chance to start somewhere and because I worried that Kenny M might have left if Steve stayed. I don’t think Minchey wins the QB battle but he has a lot of potential plus he’d stay on track for his degree. My question, if TB moves back to the QB room is he ahead of or behind Blake H? Eric Hansen: It's up to 78, not to nitpick !!!! To your question re Tyler Buchner. I think you want to make sure Blake Hebert gets developed this year and yet if you go down to QB No. 3 in a game, Buchner is probably the better option at this point in his career. But until there was an injury, I'd have Buchner 4, sharing scout reps with Hebert. And if there was an injury, then maybe rethinking the order and getting him game ready. Eric Hansen: OK, that's all the football questions for today. Thanks for all the great questions, compliments and exclamation points. We'll be back next week to do it again, and I'll have a women's basketball chat as well. I'll announce the timing of those next week on The Insider Lounge and social media when my schedule next week becomes clearer.