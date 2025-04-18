Notre Dame WBB adds guard depth in Duke grad transfer Vanessa de Jesus

On Friday, ND coach Niele Ivey picked up another perceived depth piece and its third grad transfer verbal commitment overall of the spring portal period with the 5-8 reserve point guard committing to the Irish.

Now Notre Dame is hoping to see some of that in an Irish uniform

In Duke’s upending of Notre Dame women’s basketball team in the ACC Tournament semis on March 8, Vanessa de Jesus was an unexpected factor in the 61-56 outcome in favor of the Blue Devils.

She joins Wake Forest 6-3 forward Milaya Cowles and Kansas State 6-4 forward Gisela Sanchez in Notre Dame’s offseason roster makeover. The Irish made Sanchez’s previously reported transfer official earlier on Friday. All three have one season of eligibility with ND. which finished 28-6 this past season.

Notre Dame has two transfer prospects set to make visits next week, with a third possible but not yet finalized.

De Jesus was a part-time starter earlier in her career, but a reserve in 36 games for the Blue Devils this past season, averaging 3.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists, In the ACC Tourney upset, she played 13 minutes and contributed seven points, one assist and a steal. He ball handling is a coveted asset for the Irish.

She missed all of the 2024 season with an injury, and started 13 of 30 games for Duke back in 2022. This will be the sixth college season, who shot .476 from the field last season, .361 from the 3-point arc and .680 from the free-throw line.

Notre Dame lost five players after last season to expired eligibility and four more to the transfer portal shortly after ND’s NCAA Tournament exit, 71-62 to TCU, in the Sweet 16 round on March 29.

De Jesus’ addition brings the number of scholarship players on the 2025-26 Irish roster to seven, though incoming freshmen forward Leah Macy’s availability for the coming season is in doubt because of a senior-year knee injury.

Notre Dame’s confirmed returnees are two-time, first-team All-American Hannah Hidalgo, Canadian Olympian Cass Prosper and 2024-25 redshirt KK Bransford — all guards.

The deadline to enter the women’s college basketball players is April 23. Players can select schools after the portal window closes, but that is the deadline to submit their names.

All four of Notre Dame’s outgoing transfers have found landing spots — second-team All-America guard Olivia Miles to TCU, freshman center Kate Koval to LSU, sophomore guard Emma Risch to Florida State and grad senior forward Kylee Watson to Villanova.

The Irish lost starters Maddy Westbeld, Sonia Citron and Liatu King to expired eligibility, as well as key reserve Liza Karlen and former walk-on Sarah Cernugel.

Citron was selected in the first round of Monday’s WNBA Draft by Washington as the third overall pick. Westbeld went in the second round to Chicago, and King in the third to Los Angeles.