Published Mar 10, 2025
Updating Notre Dame's depth chart projection for upcoming spring football
Inside ND Sports
Staff

The longest season in Notre Dame football history is being followed by what seems to be both the most thought-through spring practice schedule in history as well as perhaps the most clandestine one.

Some Irish football press conferences last week, notably from associate athletic director of football performance John Wagle and head football athletic trainer Rob Hunt, brought lots of clarity, but not complete transparency for spring football, which starts March 19 with practice No. 1 of …

Even Wagle on Thursday word-saladed his response as to whether Notre Dame would stage 10 spring practices, as a university email had inadvertently suggested, or the NCAA-allotted 15 — or something in between.

It is indeed 15, with several — likely three — occurring after the traditional conclusion to spring practice, scheduled for April 12 at Notre Dame Stadium.

What is concrete, thanks to Hunt, is the list of players who will miss all of spring practice due to injury and/or surgery rehab (signified by -y in the depth chart below) and those who will have modified/limited activity (-*). A complete key to player status is at the bottom of the depth chart.

Not indicated on the latest Inside ND Sports spring depth-chart projection are those players who Hunt indicated would be given some breaks related to contact or running in spring practices, based on significant roles/snap counts this past season.

That group comprises OT Aamil Wagner, LB Drayk Bowen, S Adon Shuler, CB Christian Gray, CB Leonard Moore, DE Bryce Young, WR Jaden Greathouse, DE Josh Burnham, RB Jeremiyah Love, and LB Jaylen Sneed.

For now, players who won’t arrive until June are placed at the bottom of the depth chart, even those like Virginia transfer wide receiver Malachi Fields, a probable starter eventually. Also placed at the bottom are players who will have no involvement in spring practice due to injury or players like wide receiver Jordan Faison, who are primarily playing another sport in the spring.

Incoming freshmen default to the bottom of the depth chart among healthy options. Players who can partially participate in spring while on the comeback trail may be listed in their eventual projected position.

The Inside ND Sports projected depth chart goes beyond the two-deeps based on conversations with head coach Marcus Freeman, his coaching staff, players, others in the know and observations from practices. And it’ll be regularly updated during the spring to reflect movement up or down the pecking order.

Heights and weights were last updated on Aug. 27, the first day of fall-semester classes for undergrads. We expect updates in March.

OFFENSE

Field Receiver
No.PlayerHt.Wt.Year

11

KK Smith

6-0

178

Jr./So.

17

Cam Williams

6-2

202

So./Fr.


Elijah Burress

6-0

173

Fr./Fr.


Antavious Richardson

6-0

166

Fr./Fr.

6

Jordan Faison-#

5-10

184

Jr./Jr.

Slot Receiver
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

1

Jaden Greathouse

6-1

215

Jr./Jr.


Will Pauling-*

5-10

194

Gr./Sr.

19

Logan Saldate

5-11

193

So./Fr.

Left Tackle
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

56

Charles Jagusah

6-7

328

Jr./So.

54

Anthonie Knapp-*

6-4

294

So./So.

71

Styles Prescod

6-6

299

So./Fr.

Will Black-x

6-7

292

Fr./Fr.

Left Guard
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

74

Billy Schrauth-*

6-5

310

Sr./Jr.

75

Sullivan Absher

6-7

321

Jr./So.

73

Peter Jones

6-5

312

So./Fr.

Center
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

64

Joe Otting

6-3

303

Jr./So.


Cam Herron

6-2

276

Fr./Fr.

70

Ashton Craig-y

6-4

308

Sr./Jr.

Right Guard
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

54

Anthonie Knapp-*

6-4

294

So./So.

56

Charles Jagusah

6-7

328

Jr./So.

55

Chris Terek-y

6-5

330

Jr./So.

Right Tackle
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

59

Aamil Wagner

6-6

291

Sr./Jr.

76

Guerby Lambert

6-7

323

So./Fr.


Owen Strebig

6-8

298

Fr./Fr.

Matty Augustine

6-7

292

Fr./Fr.

Tight End
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

9

Eli Raridon

6-7

250

Sr./Sr.

84

Kevin Bauman

6-5

260

Gr./Sr.+

85

Jack Larsen

6-3

250

So./Fr.


Ty Washington-x

6-4

247

Sr./Jr.


James Flanigan-x

6-5

230

Fr./Fr.

87

Cooper Flanagan-y

6-6

257

Jr./Jr.

Boundary Receiver
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

14

Micah Gilbert

6-2

208

So./Fr.


Jerome Bettis Jr.

6-2

201

Fr./Fr.

26

Tyler Buchner-#

6-1

215

Gr./Sr.

Malachi Fields-x

6-4

220

Gr./Sr.

Quarterback
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

18

Steve Angeli

6-2

208

Sr./Jr.

8

Kenny Minchey

6-2

207

Jr./So.

12

CJ Carr

6-3

210

So./Fr.

Blake Hebert

6-3

220

Fr./Fr.

Running Back
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

4

Jeremiyah Love

6-0

210

Jr./Jr.

24

Jadarian Price

5-10

206

Sr./Jr.

20

Aneyas Williams

5-10

206

So./So.

21

Kedren Young

6-0

229

So./Fr.

3

Gi'Bran Payne

5-9

203

Sr./Jr.


Nolan James Jr.

5-9

203

Fr./Fr.

DEFENSE

Vyper End
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

44

Junior Tuihalamaka

6-2

255

Sr./Sr.

10

Loghan Thomas

6-4

224

So./So.


Dominik Hulak-x

6-4

240

Fr./Fr.

12

Jordan Botelho-y

6-3

250

Gr./Sr.+

5

Boubacar Traore-y

6-4

243

Jr./So.

Defensive Tackle
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

97

Gabe Rubio

6-5

316

Gr./Sr.

47

Jason Onye

6-5

291

Gr./Sr.

88

Armel Mukam

6-3

302

Jr./So.


Elijah Hughes

6-3

294

Jr./Jr.

42

Cole Mullins-*

6-4

265

So./Fr.

17

Brenan Vernon

6-5

262

Jr./So.

Nose Guard
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

41

Donovan Hinish

6-2

278

Sr./Jr.


Jared Dawson

6-1

302

Gr./Sr.+

59

Sean Sevillano Jr.

6-1

320

So./Fr.

98

Devan Houstan

6-4

297

Jr./So.

Gordy Sulfsted-x

6-4

245

Fr./Fr.

Davion Dixon-y

6-2

322

Fr./Fr.

Field End
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

40

Josh Burnham

6-4

251

Sr./Jr.

30

Bryce Young

6-7

258

So./So.


Christopher Burgess Jr.-x

6-3

245

Fr./Fr.

Joe Reiff-x

6-3

228

Fr./Fr.

Rover
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

4

Jaiden Ausberry

6-2

216

Jr./So.

35

Teddy Rezac

6-3

207

So./Fr.

Ko'o Kia-x

6-1

209

Fr./Fr.

Weakside Linebacker
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

24

Jaylen Sneed

6-1

224

Sr./Jr.


Madden Faraimo

6-2

219

Fr./Fr.


Anthony Sacca-x

6-3

225

Fr./Fr.

43

Kahanu Kia-y

6-2

230

Jr./So.

Middle Linebacker
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

34

Drayk Bowen

6-2

239

Jr./Jr.

27

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa

6-3

240

So./So.

25

Preston Zinter

6-2

235

Jr./So.

36

Bodie Kahoun

6-2

223

So./Fr.

Boundary Cornerback
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

15

Leonard Moore

6-2

191

So./So.

21

Karson Hobbs

6-1

192

So./So.


Mark Zackery IV-x

6-0

170

Fr./Fr.

Boundary Safety
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

8

Adon Shuler

6-0

200

Jr./So.

16

Tae Johnson

6-2

188

So./Fr.

23

Kennedy Urlacher

5-11

197

So./So.

Ethan Long

6-1

190

Fr./Fr.

31

Taebron Bennie-Powell

6-1

182

So./Fr.

Field Safety
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

28

Luke Talich

6-4

211

Jr./Jr.

13

Ben Minich

6-0

195

Jr./So.


JaDon Blair

6-5

195

Fr./Fr.

Brandon Logan-x

5-11

186

Fr./Fr.

Jalen Stroman-y

6-1

198

Gr./Sr.

Field Cornerback
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

29

Christian Gray

6-0

189

Jr./Jr.


Cree Thomas

6-1

176

Fr./Fr.

Dallas Golden-x

6-0

180

Fr./Fr.

18

Chance Tucker-y

6-0

189

Gr./Sr.

Nickel
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear


Devonta Smith

5-11

191

Gr./Sr.

21

Karson Hobbs

6-1

192

So./So.

16

Tae Johnson

6-2

188

So./Fr.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Place-Kicker
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear


Noah Burnette

5-10

174

Gr./Sr.+

92

Zac Yoakam

5-8

191

Sr./Sr.

48

Marcello Diomede

6-0

192

Jr./Jr.


Erik Schmidt-x

6-1

210

Fr./Fr.

Punter
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

16

James Rendell

6-6

224

Gr./Sr.^


Erik Schmidt-x

6-1

210

Fr./Fr.

Kickoffs
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear


Noah Burnette

5-10

174

Gr./Sr.+

48

Marcello Diomede

6-0

192

Jr./Jr.

Erik Schmidt-x

6-1

210

Fr./Fr.

Holder
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

26

Tyler Buchner-#

6-1

215

Gr./Sr.

Long Snapper
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

39

Rino Monteforte (SS)

5-7

200

Sr./Sr.

96

Joseph Vinci (LS)

6-4

232

So./So.

49

Andrew Kros

6-3

220

Jr./Jr.

Kickoff Returns
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

24

Jadarian Price

5-10

206

Sr../Jr.

3

Gi'Bran Payne

5-9

203

Sr./Jr.

4

Jeremiyah Love

6-0

210

Jr./Jr.

Punt Returns
No.PlayerHeightWeightYear

1

Jaden Greathouse

6-1

215

Jr./Jr.

20

Aneyas Williams

5-10

206

So./So.

14

KK Smith

6-0

178

Jr./So.

*-Denotes player who will have modified/limited activity in the spring but will still participate while rehabbing from surgery.

#-Denotes player whose participation will be limited in spring due to playing another sport.

x-Denotes freshman or transfer who won't enroll at Notre Dame until June.

y-Denotes player who will miss spring football due to injury and/or surgery rehab.

+-Denotes player exercising extra year of eligibility through COVID exemption.

^-Rendell is guaranteed two years of eligibility by the NCAA and is petitioning for a third.

