Portal Roundup: Former Notre Dame S Kennedy Urlacher lands at USC

Former Irish safety Kennedy Urlacher is on track to return to Notre Dame Stadium on Oct, 18 with his new team, USC. (Photo by Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)

Portal commitment (4/19): S Kennedy Urlacher to USC

The days of Kennedy Urlacher playing in Notre Dame Stadium aren't over after all, it appears. The former Irish safety, who entered the transfer portal this past Wednesday on the first day of the 10-day spring window, has solidified his landing spot, ND's arch-rival, USC. That puts the 5-11, 197-pound sophomore-to-be on track to return to South Bend for an Oct. 18 matchup between the Irish and the Trojans. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher played in 14 games as a freshman in 2024 for the Irish (14-2), primarily on special teams, and totaled 12 tackles. He'll have three years of eligibility with the Trojans.

Portal entry (4/17): K Zac Yoakam

Zac Yoakam’s career at Notre Dame was defined by filling in when needed. The preferred walk-on from Upper Arlington, Ohio, became Notre Dame’s kickoff specialist as a freshman in 2022 after an injury prevented fellow freshman Bryce McFerson, who was on scholarship, from fulfilling the role he won. Yoakam held onto the kickoff job the rest of the season before falling back into a reserve role each of the past two seasons, though he still had moments in the spotlight. Yoakam will be looking to continue his kicking career elsewhere after announcing Thursday his plan to enter the transfer portal. Yoakam, who is set to graduate in May, has two seasons of eligibility remaining. Yoakam finished his freshman season as Notre Dame’s kickoff specialist with 49 touchbacks on 78 kickoffs and an average of 62.8 yards per kick. Yoakam made just two game appearances as a sophomore in 2023. He kicked the final extra points in blowout wins over Tennessee State and Pittsburgh and kicked three touchbacks on three kickoffs in the two games combined. When starting kicker Mitch Jeter suffered an injury in 2024, Yoakam was thrust into action again. This time Yoakam wasn’t asked to perform kickoffs. That role went to Eric Goins instead. Yoakam was asked to fill in on field goals and extra points. Though he was perfect on 15 extra points in a three-game stretch in October, he made only half of his field goal attempts with makes from 42 and 32 yards and misses from 46 and 36. Yoakam finished his Notre Dame career 2-of-5 on field goals and 20-of-20 on extra points. Without Yoakam, Notre Dame still has two kickers who participated with the Irish this spring: projected starter Noah Burnette, a graduate transfer from North Carolina, and walk-on Marcello Diomede, who will be a junior in the fall. The Irish also recruited Erik Schmidt as a scholarship kicker/punter in the 2025 class. The fourth-ranked kicker in the country, per Rivals, will join Notre Dame’s roster in June. JOIN THE CONVERSATION ON THE INSIDER LOUNGE MESSAGE BOARD

Portal entry (4/16): LS Rino Monteforte

The three players at the heart of Notre Dame's field goal/extra point unit will be different than last season. Kicker Mitch Jeter and holder Chris Salerno wrapped up their college careers following the 2024 season. Now long snapper Rino Monteforte will likely leave Notre Dame after entering the transfer portal Wednesday. Monteforte, who's set to graduate from Notre Dame in May, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining after transferring. The 5-foot-7, 209-pound snapper joined Notre Dame's program in 2022 as a preferred walk-on. Monteforte snapped in all 16 games for the Irish last season on field goals or extra points. But the Irish appeared ready to move on without Monteforte this spring. Joseph Vinci, who became Notre Dame's long snapper on punts in late October last season as a freshman, has been working with holder Anthony Rezac and kicker Noah Burnette as the top unit this spring. Notre Dame still has Andrew Kros, who will be a junior in the fall, as a second long snapper on the roster. Vinci replaced Kros on the punt team last season after seven games. CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE

Portal entry (4/16): S Kennedy Urlacher

Notre Dame football showed this spring it has several options to replace two-time All-American Xavier Watts in the starting lineup at safety. Kennedy Urlacher, who will be a sophomore next fall, wasn't a guarantee to be one of the top options. Urlacher may be able to find a quicker path to a starting role elsewhere after entering the transfer portal Wednesday. The son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher played in 14 games as a freshman and totaled 12 tackles. Click here for a full story on Kennedy Urlacher.