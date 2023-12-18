Irish offensive coordinator Gerad Parker is set to be hired as Troy’s head coach, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Monday. FootballScoop and 247Sports first reported Parker as the top contender for the position. Per Thamel’s sources, Troy liked Parker’s résumé as an offensive coordinator and recruiting coordinator and his connections to former Troy head coach Neal Brown and Jon Sumrall .

Parker was hired as Notre Dame’s tight ends coach in 2022 after John McNulty left to become Boston College’s offensive coordinator. Parker was promoted in 2023 to offensive coordinator after Tommy Rees left for the same job at Alabama.

Parker led a Notre Dame offense that currently ranks No. 8 in the FBS in scoring (39.1 points per game), No. 12 in team passing efficiency (161.49), No. 29 in total yards (429.2 per game), No. 31 in rushing yards (181.5 per game) and No. 49 in passing yards (247.8 per game). But the Irish offense struggled in Notre Dame’s three losses and failed to scored more than 23 points against Ohio State, Louisville and Clemson.

Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman expressed confidence in Parker’s future leading Notre Dame’s offense while acknowledging the need for improvement.

“Our entire offensive staff and coach Parker have done a good job of continuously trying to find ways to improve,” Freeman said. “And sometimes it takes setbacks to figure out what we need to do to improve, moving forward. I think the biggest thing that I've noticed, more than anything, as you evaluate the first 12 games is that we have to continuously find a way to perform better when we're playing better defenses. And they understand that, and they embrace that challenge. And we'll continuously work tirelessly to figure out a way to continue to have a better performance when we face really good defenses. But again, I don't want to put a one-word or one-phrase sentence on how I feel about the job they've done.

“I have a lot of confidence in that offensive staff, but I understand the expectations of a Notre Dame football program, is that no matter who you're playing, that you put [out] a performance that's worthy of winning on the field on Saturdays. And so, we'll figure out what we have to do to make sure that our performances continuously improve. I will never be OK with being status quo with being average. I want to be the best, and I believe we have a staff that has the same mentality, and we now have to continue to find ways to make sure when we play in these games, that we do have an output that is the best.”

