Notre Dame football working to hire Loren Landow to lead strength program
The Denver Broncos decided to go a different direction with their strength and conditioning program when head coach Sean Payton was hired to start the year.
That left Loren Landow, who held that role for the Broncos since 2018, looking for a new opportunity. Notre Dame would like his next role to be leading its football strength and conditioning program. The Irish are working to finalize a deal to hire Landow, a source confirmed Sunday with Inside ND Sports. FootballScoop’s John Brice first reported the news.
SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS
Related Content
► What new WRs coach Mike Brown said in his first Notre Dame press conference
► Reflections on basketball and beyond as Muffet McGraw statue reveal nears
► Notebook: Conquering adversity fueled Notre Dame OT Charles Jagusah's rise
► Four-star QB CJ Carr gets early start on his Notre Dame football career
► Notre Dame football depth chart projection heading into Sun Bowl game
---------------------------------------------------------------
Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman has been evaluating potential hires to replace interim director of football performance Fred Hale. Hale was promoted to replace Matt Balis, who abruptly resigned from the position in late July. Freeman said earlier this month that he hoped to make a decision “sooner rather than later.”
Landow’s work in sports performance long predates his time with the Broncos. The University of Northern Colorado graduate founded Landow Performance in 2007 and has worked with thousands of athletes across numerous sports, including professional football, baseball and hockey players, professional mixed martial artists and Olympic swimmers and skiers.
CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS ON YOUTUBE
The list of NFL players Landow has worked with includes All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey, All-Pro outside linebacker Von Miller and Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. He’s also worked with former Notre Dame players Brady Quinn and Ryan Harris.
Landow helped McCaffrey, Los Angeles Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Foyesade Oluokun and Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle Taven Bryan during their pre-draft training.
The Landow Performance website describes Landow’s training philosophy as one to “maximize human performance efficiently and effectively, while decreasing the likelihood of injury.” Landow has continued his work with Landow Performance in Centennial, Colo., since being released by the Broncos.
---------------------------------------------------------------
• Talk with Notre Dame fans on The Insider Lounge.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, SoundCloud, Podbean or Pocket Casts.
• Subscribe to the Inside ND Sports channel on YouTube.
• Follow us on Twitter: @insideNDsports, @EHansenND, @TJamesND and @cbowles01.
• Like us on Facebook: Inside ND Sports
• Follow us on Instagram: @insideNDsports