Somehow Notre Dame left tackle Joe Alt didn't win the Outland Trophy (best interior lineman) or Lombardi Award (best lineman, linebacker or tight end), despite being a consensus All-American. He's arguably — and the list of dissenting opinions may be short — the top offensive lineman in college football in 2023. Now the 6-foot-8, 322-pound Alt will learn where the NFL ranks him. Alt, a junior, announced Wednesday he will forfeit his final year of college eligibility to enter the 2024 NFL Draft pool. He will also skip No. 16 Notre Dame’s Sun Bowl matchup with No. 19 Oregon State on Dec. 29. Three fellow Notre Dame starters — quarterback Sam Hartman, right tackle Blake Fisher and linebacker Marist Liufau — have also announced they will not play in the Sun Bowl as they get a jump on their NFL preparatio SUBSCRIBE TO INSIDE ND SPORTS TO STAY IN THE KNOW ON NOTRE DAME ATHLETICS

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGlmcmFtZSB3aWR0aD0iMTAwJSIgaGVpZ2h0PSIxNjYiIHNjcm9sbGluZz0i bm8iIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSJubyIgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3cuc291bmRjbG91 ZC5jb20vcGxheWVyLz91cmw9aHR0cHMlM0EvL2FwaS5zb3VuZGNsb3VkLmNv bS90cmFja3MvMTY4MzE0OTc2NiZhbXA7Y29sb3I9ZmY1NTAwJmFtcDthdXRv X3BsYXk9ZmFsc2UmYW1wO2hpZGVfcmVsYXRlZD1mYWxzZSZhbXA7c2hvd19j b21tZW50cz10cnVlJmFtcDtzaG93X3VzZXI9dHJ1ZSZhbXA7c2hvd19yZXBv c3RzPWZhbHNlIj48L2lmcmFtZT4KPGJyPgoK

Advertisement