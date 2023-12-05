Notre Dame LB Marist Liufau opts out of Sun Bowl to prep for NFL future
Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau’s decision Tuesday to opt out of Notre Dame’s Dec. 29 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl matchup with Oregon State comes across as a bit of a head-scratcher at first glance.
Considering the fifth-year grad is certainly not projected as a high-round NFL Draft pick, or maybe a draft pick at all.
But his injury history, including the entire 2021 season being wiped out by a serious leg injury, tells a different story. He struggled to find consistency during the 2022 season as the starting Will (weakside) linebacker and still had puzzling moments of regression in 2023 at times.
The upside remains undeniable and perhaps even better served with a sixth year at Notre Dame.
Instead, he’ll be in the 2024 NFL Draft pool after finishing as Notre Dame’s eighth-leading tackler (44 in 12 games). Six of those tackles went for losses with three sacks. The 6-foot-2, 239-pound Kalihi, Hawaii, product also had two pass breakups, two QB hurries a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.
Liufau has secured an invite to the Senior Bowl — the premier NFL Draft showcase — and had previously accepted, before announcing his bowl opt-out.
The Irish could move fellow fifth-year grad Jack Kiser inside for some reps and/or split those with surging sophomore Jaylen Sneed when No. 16 Notre Dame (9-3) takes on the 19th-ranked Beavers (8-4) in El Paso, Texas, on Dec. 29.
