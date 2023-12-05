Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau’s decision Tuesday to opt out of Notre Dame’s Dec. 29 Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl matchup with Oregon State comes across as a bit of a head-scratcher at first glance.

Considering the fifth-year grad is certainly not projected as a high-round NFL Draft pick, or maybe a draft pick at all.

But his injury history, including the entire 2021 season being wiped out by a serious leg injury, tells a different story. He struggled to find consistency during the 2022 season as the starting Will (weakside) linebacker and still had puzzling moments of regression in 2023 at times.