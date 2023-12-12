After having 11 of its commits in the 2024 recruiting class rank inside the new Rivals250 last week, Notre Dame football's 2025 class is also well-represented in the latest Rivals250 update, which was released on Tuesday. The Irish have 10 commitments in their 2025 class, which is ranked No. 1 in the Rivals 2025 recruiting team rankings with 1,191 point. Notre Dame surpassed previous No. 1 Alabama this week, because five-star wide receiver commit Ryan Williams reclassified from the 2025 class the 2024 class. Five of Notre Dame's commits are ranked in the Rivals250, including quarterback Deuce Knight and two defenders — defensive end Joseph Reiff and cornerback Cree Thomas — who are making their debut as nationally-ranked recruits. Two Irish commits — defensive tackle Davion Dixon (previously No. 221) and tight end James Flanigan (previously No. 244) — dropped out of the Rivals250. Inside ND Sports analyzes each player in the Rivals250 to see their movement in the rankings, their performance this season and the latest news regarding their commitments.

Four-star QB Deuce Knight

New ranking: Moved down eight spots to No. 33 overall Season statistics: After starting his junior season at Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy, Knight returned to Lucedale (Miss.) George County High and completed 84 of 168 passes for 1,420 yards, and 15 touchdowns with three interceptions. He also had 64 rushes for 340 yards and eight touchdowns. Recent visit history: Sept. 23, Oct. 14 and Nov. 18 The rundown: After visiting Notre Dame, Tennessee and Ole Miss this summer, Knight committed to the Irish in September and became a vocal leader of the class immediately. He's played an important role in the commitments of three-star defensive end CJ May, four-star safety Ivan Taylor and four-star tight end James Flanigan. Knight, the No. 1 dual-threat quarterback in the class, was a constant fixture at Notre Dame this season and is expected to continue pushing for more commits at the offensive line and wide receiver positions.

Four-star S Ivan Taylor

New ranking: Moved up 44 spots to No. 90 overall Season statistics: Taylor finished his junior campaign at Winter Garden (Fla.) West Orange with 45 tackles, including 22 solo and six for loss. He also caused four fumbles, made an interception and was credited with one pass breakup. Recent visit history: July 30, Oct. 28 and Nov. 18 The rundown: Taylor is Notre Dame's most recent commitment after he announced his decision earlier this month. The son of former NFL defensive back Ike Taylor brings NFL pedigree to the class and has experience playing both positions in the secondary, although head coach Marcus Freeman and safeties coach Chris O'Leary like him more at safety.

Four-star RB Daniel Anderson

New ranking: Moved down 35 spots to No. 205 overall Season statistics: Due to a lower-leg injury, Anderson appeared in only five games for Bryant (Ark.) High this season. He rushed for 164 yards and one touchdown on 29 attempts. Recent visit history: July 30 and Sept. 23 The rundown: Anderson earned an offer after the Irish Invasion camp in June and committed hours before Notre Dame kicked off against Ohio State on Sept, 23. The 5-11, 195-pound recruit has built a good relationship with running backs coach Deland McCollough and is a huge fan of Notre Dame's four-for-40 approach.

Four-star CB Cree Thomas

New ranking: Made Rivals250 debut at No. 224 overall Season statistics: Thomas had 43 tackles, including 34 solo, with five interceptions and four pass breakups at Phoenix (Ariz.) Brophy Prep this season. Thomas took one of his interceptions back for a 50-yard pick-6 against Sunnyslope High in September. Recent visit history: Oct. 14 and Oct. 28 The rundown: Thomas shut his recruitment down in November by selecting Notre Dame over other finalists that included Arizona and Wisconsin. The 6-1, 170-pound cornerback spent a lot of time around ND director of recruiting Chad Bowden and other Notre Dame commits on his two game-day visits. He's former high school teammates with sophomore cornerback Benjamin Morrison and is someone the Irish prioritized getting an early commitment from since the summer.

Four-star DE Joseph Reiff

After landing an offer from Notre Dame after an evaluation camp in June, 2025 defensive end Joseph Reiff only needed two more campus visits before he was ready to commit to ND. (Jeff Douglas, Inside ND Sports)